A Tall Task For The Packers D/ST Against Detroit In Week 14
2 days agoThe Green Bay Packers defense and special teams unit will have a tall task as they'll travel to Ford Field and face the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions in Week 14. The Packers have been a top-10 fantasy over the last three weeks where they've averaged more than three sacks and a fumble recovery per game in that stretch. The Lions have been incredibly efficient as an offensive unit and the Packers D/ST had their worst fantasy output of the season in their first meeting against the Lions. Facing a Detroit offense with so many potent skill-position players, it's a good idea to leave the Packers on the bench this week while you look for a better matchup to play in your fantasy lineups.
Source: RotoBaller
