A.J. Brown Shines In Bounce-Back Performance
3 weeks agoPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown recorded eight receptions on 11 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in the team's 27-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown delivered a strong showing after a week of headlines criticizing Philadelphia's passing attack, leading to his season-best eight catches and fifth 100-yard outing in 11 games. Brown's performance was highlighted by multiple chunk plays, including receptions of 21, 20, 19, and 17 yards, showcasing his ability to stretch the field. He capped his productive day with a five-yard touchdown catch late in the first quarter, helping set the tone for the Eagles' offense. Heading into Week 16, Brown remains a reliable WR1 option for fantasy managers as Philadelphia prepares to take on the Washington Commanders on the road.
Source: ESPN
