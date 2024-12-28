Is Tua Tagovailoa Hurt or Healthy? Injury Update for Fantasy Football Week 17 (2024)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (hip) had a very nice stretch of games from Week 11 to Week 14, scoring more than 20 fantasy points in each of those games. He didn't throw a single interception and logged 11 passing scores over that span.
Since then, he's seemingly regressed, and scored 6.8 in Week 15 and 12.5 in Week 16. Though matchups and yet more injuries to other players on the team have certainly affected his play, he popped up on the injury report last week with a concerning issue.
So is he still hurt? Will he play in Week 17? What's his fantasy football outlook for this second-to-last game of the regular season?
Is Tua Tagovailoa Hurt? Injury Update for Week 17
Yes. Right now, he's dealing with a hip injury. While it wasn't reportedly serious according to news from earlier in the week, in a surprise move, the Dolphins downgraded him to "Doubtful" for Sunday's game. Players with this injury designation extremely rarely play. This paves the path for backup QB Tyler Huntley to start again, much to the chagrin of Dolphins fans and anyone with eyes who likes watching good football.
Dolphins are downgrading Tua Tagovailoa to doubtful for Sunday’s game at Cleveland due to a hip injury, per sources. Tagovailoa still is pushing to play Sunday, but if he can’t, Tyler Huntley would be in line to replace him. pic.twitter.com/jhNzzouK5F
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2024
So he's incredibly unlikely to take the field. It's a strange issue, because he played in Week 16 despite having been listed on the injury report with his hip problem. It's possible he re-aggravated, his recovery isn't progressing as the team had hoped, or they're just giving him extra rest or shutting him down for the season (informally).
Miami is eliminated from playoff contention, so it wouldn't be surprising if they wanted to prevent him from hurting himself even more by playing.
Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 17
It doesn't appear there's an outlook at all. If by some miracle he takes the field, it seems likely his injury could significantly hamper his ability to play. He'd become a difficult player to trust starting in 1QB leagues, and his value in 2QB leagues would be significantly diminished.
⏰We've been hit with a LOT of injury news the past hour...
🚑Tua Tagovailoa DOUBTFUL
- Tyler Huntley QB30 in Tier 6
- Tyreek Hill WR37 in Tier 7📉
- Jaylen Waddle WR46 in Tier 8📉
- Jonnu Smith TE13 in Tier 8📉
- MIA D/ST drops to Tier 2📉
- CLE D/ST rises to D/ST #7 in Tier… https://t.co/Ehx6WzOhDG
— Josh Larky (@jlarkytweets) December 28, 2024
More relevantly (is that a word?), every Dolphins skill-position player takes a massive hit to their projected scoring and fantasy value. The offense was awful under Huntley this season. There's not much reason to think it will be better this time around.
