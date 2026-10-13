👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers (WR) Week 6 Early Updates

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Fantasy football rankings - wide receivers (WR) Week 6 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football WR rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 6 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 6 Wide Receiver Rankings News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The 2026 NFL season keeps moving as Week 6 arrives! Fantasy managers will have to navigate through injuries and bye weeks as the Lions, Vikings, Bengals, and Dolphins are off this week. Our early Week 6 Half-PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings help fantasy managers get a head start. Find out where key wideouts such as Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Malik Nabers, Davante Adams, Rashee Rice, Jalen Coker, Parker Washington, Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Emeka Egbuka, Romeo Doubs, and Khalil Shakir are ranked below.

Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important WR fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 6 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Puka Nacua WR 6
1 2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 7
1 3 CeeDee Lamb WR 9
2 4 Christian Watson WR 10
2 5 Drake London WR 13
2 6 Nico Collins WR 14
2 7 Zay Flowers WR 15
2 8 Chris Olave WR 17
2 9 Malik Nabers WR 19
3 10 Davante Adams WR 25
3 11 Matthew Golden WR 27
3 12 Mike Evans WR 28
3 13 Parker Washington WR 31
3 14 Garrett Wilson WR 32
3 15 George Pickens WR 33
4 16 Michael Wilson WR 34
4 17 Tetairoa McMillan WR 37
4 18 A.J. Brown WR 38
4 19 Rashee Rice WR 40
4 20 Jalen Coker WR 42
4 21 DK Metcalf WR 44
5 22 Luther Burden III WR 45
5 23 DeVonta Smith WR 47
5 24 Terry McLaurin WR 50
5 25 Josh Downs WR 53
5 26 DJ Moore WR 54
5 27 Denzel Boston WR 57
5 28 Carnell Tate WR 58
5 29 Jaylen Waddle WR 60
5 30 Stefon Diggs WR 61
5 31 Tre Tucker WR 63
6 32 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 64
6 33 Rome Odunze WR 67
6 34 Devaughn Vele WR 68
6 35 Emeka Egbuka WR 72
7 36 Xavier Worthy WR 74
7 37 Germie Bernard WR 76
7 38 Jakobi Meyers WR 79
8 39 Keenan Allen WR 82
8 40 Ladd McConkey WR 83
8 41 Kendrick Bourne WR 90
8 42 Dontayvion Wicks WR 91
8 43 Keon Coleman WR 95
8 44 Romeo Doubs WR 99
8 45 Courtland Sutton WR 100
8 46 Ryan Flournoy WR 102
8 47 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 105
8 48 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 107
8 49 Rashod Bateman WR 108
8 50 Kalif Raymond WR 109
8 51 Khalil Shakir WR 117
8 52 Brandin Cooks WR 119
8 53 DeMario Douglas WR 121
8 54 Malachi Fields WR 123
8 55 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 124
8 56 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 128
8 57 Darius Cooper WR 129
8 58 Cody White WR 132
8 59 Cooper Kupp WR 133
8 60 Makai Lemon WR 134
9 61 Efton Chism III WR 138
9 62 Antonio Williams WR 139
9 63 Rashid Shaheed WR 141
9 64 Jaylin Noel WR 143
9 65 Isaiah Williams WR 149
9 66 Ted Hurst WR 152
9 67 Kayshon Boutte WR 154
9 68 Xavier Hutchinson WR 155
9 69 Troy Franklin WR 157
9 70 Jahan Dotson WR 158
9 71 Darnell Mooney WR 160
9 72 Jacob Cowing WR 161
9 73 Kyle Williams WR 163
9 74 Josh Cameron WR 166
9 75 Skyy Moore WR 167
10 76 Treylon Burks WR 169
10 77 Brycen Tremayne WR 171
10 78 Laquon Treadwell WR 174
10 79 Isaiah Bond WR 176
10 80 Jalen Brooks WR 177
10 81 Jerry Jeudy WR 178
10 82 Elic Ayomanor WR 181
10 83 Devontez Walker WR 182
10 84 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 183
10 85 Jalen Royals WR 184
10 86 Tim Patrick WR 185
10 87 Reggie Virgil WR 186
10 88 Bo Melton WR 189
10 89 Brandon Smith WR 192
10 90 John Metchie III WR 194
11 91 Zachariah Branch WR 197
11 92 Calvin Ridley WR 198
11 93 Tez Johnson WR 202
11 94 Konata Mumpfield WR 203
11 95 Tory Horton WR 206
11 96 Bryce Lance WR 210
11 97 KaVontae Turpin WR 216
11 98 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 222
11 99 Chimere Dike WR 226
11 100 Jordan Watkins WR 227
11 101 Dyami Brown WR 232
11 102 Theo Wease Jr. WR 233
11 103 Savion Williams WR 235
11 104 Malachi Corley WR 238
11 105 Kaden Wetjen WR 241
12 106 Jahdae Walker WR 242
12 107 Travis Hunter WR 243
12 108 Cyrus Allen WR 245
12 109 Derius Davis WR 246
12 110 Elijah Sarratt WR 249
12 111 Zavion Thomas WR 251
12 112 Malik Benson WR 252
12 113 Greg Dortch WR 256
12 114 Dareke Young WR 257
12 115 Deion Burks WR 258
12 116 Barion Brown WR 259
12 117 Tutu Atwell WR 261
12 118 Kameron Johnson WR 264
12 119 Jonathan Mingo WR 266
12 120 Skyler Bell WR 267
13 121 Nikko Remigio WR 268
13 122 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR 276
13 123 Elijah Moore WR 278
13 124 Charlie Jones WR 280
13 125 Anthony Gould WR 282

 

Week 6 Wide Receiver Rankings News

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle) was estimated as a limited participant in practice on Monday due to an ankle injury, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Smith-Njigba had his ankle wrapped up during Sunday's loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but he remained in the game and had his fourth 100-yard game in the first five weeks of the 2026 season and added his seventh touchdown reception on five catches.

The 24-year-old's ankle injury did not really slow him down in the 32-29 loss in Seattle, and we would be surprised if it kept him from playing on a short week this Thursday night in Denver against the Broncos. Through five games in his fourth season in the NFL, the two-time Pro Bowl and last Year's Offensive Player of the Year leads the league in receiving yards (583), touchdowns (seven), and yards per game (116.6) on 37 receptions (50 targets).

Even if All-Pro Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II returns from his ankle injury in Week 6, JSN should be started with confidence in all fantasy football leagues.

 

Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy is worth targeting on waivers ahead of Week 6, with injuries potentially opening a larger role in the passing game. Kansas City returns from its bye with Tyquan Thornton (ankle) expected to land on injured reserve, while Rashee Rice (hamstring) remains day-to-day after exiting the Week 4 victory over Las Vegas.

Worthy caught four of seven targets for a season-high 70 yards in that game, including a 41-yard reception, after totaling just 63 receiving yards over his first three contests. The third-year receiver has managed only 14 catches for 133 yards and one touchdown through four games, so there are still legitimate concerns about his weekly consistency.

Rice could also return against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and Travis Kelce remains a significant part of the passing attack. However, Thornton's extended absence creates an opportunity for Worthy to become more involved downfield. Rostered in 58% of leagues and ranked sixth overall on RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver-wire board, Worthy warrants an add in leagues with 10 or more teams and carries WR3/FLEX upside if his opportunities increase.

 

Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

Following the team's bye, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad) is on track to return for a Week 6 matchup with the Eagles, according to head coach Dave Canales and The Athletic's Joe Person. Coker has been dealing with a quadriceps injury and missed the team's Week 4 win over the Lions, but Canales told the media on Monday that he has a couple of big days of practice ahead of him.

Coker led the team in receptions and yards through the first three games, but in his absence, 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan exploded for career highs of 14 catches and 192 yards, adding two touchdowns in the win over Detroit. The potential return of Coker likely hurts McMillan's overall ceiling, but if both receivers can stay involved, Carolina's surprising offense should remain one of the league's most fantasy-friendly moving forward.

 

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers caught eight of nine targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 30-23 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons, adding another 13 yards on his lone rushing attempt. Flowers led Baltimore in catches and targets despite playing with Tyler Huntley in place of Lamar Jackson (ankle), although the explosive plays that have fueled his strong start to the season were missing.

His longest reception went for just 12 yards, a considerable drop from his eight-catch, 118-yard performance against Tennessee last week. Flowers also had a 26-yard reception wiped out on Baltimore's late game-tying drive when the Ravens accepted a 29-yard defensive pass-interference penalty he drew.

The fourth-year receiver entered Sunday questionable with a foot injury, making his continued involvement encouraging. He has now caught 16 of 19 targets over his last two games, providing a reliable foundation for PPR production even when the yardage isn't there. Flowers remains a WR2 option heading into Week 6 against Cleveland, with Jackson's availability worth monitoring.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Malik Nabers, Davante Adams, Rashee Rice, Jalen Coker, Parker Washington, Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Emeka Egbuka, Romeo Doubs, and Khalil Shakir. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Malik Nabers, Davante Adams, Rashee Rice, Jalen Coker, Parker Washington, Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Emeka Egbuka, Romeo Doubs, and Khalil Shakir:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Puka Nacua
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Chase Brown
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Trey McBride
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Derrick Henry
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Nico Collins
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
James Cook III
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Chris Olave
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Michael Wilson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Drake London
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Brock Bowers
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Davante Adams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
George Pickens
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Braelon Allen
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Parker Washington
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Christian Watson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Mike Evans
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Josh Downs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Carnell Tate
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Denzel Boston
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Malik Washington
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Tre Harris
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
KC Concepcion
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Roman Wilson
Malik Nabers
vs
George Pickens
Malik Nabers
vs
Braelon Allen
Malik Nabers
vs
Zay Flowers
Malik Nabers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Malik Nabers
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Malik Nabers
vs
Parker Washington
Malik Nabers
vs
Davante Adams
Malik Nabers
vs
Christian Watson
Malik Nabers
vs
Cam Skattebo
Malik Nabers
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Malik Nabers
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Malik Nabers
vs
Brock Bowers
Malik Nabers
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Malik Nabers
vs
Drake London
Malik Nabers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Malik Nabers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Malik Nabers
vs
Bucky Irving
Malik Nabers
vs
Michael Wilson
Malik Nabers
vs
Matthew Golden
Malik Nabers
vs
Chris Olave
Malik Nabers
vs
George Kittle
Malik Nabers
vs
James Cook III
Malik Nabers
vs
Tee Higgins
Malik Nabers
vs
Nico Collins
Malik Nabers
vs
Sam Laporta
Malik Nabers
vs
Derrick Henry
Malik Nabers
vs
David Montgomery
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaylen Warren
Malik Nabers
vs
Mike Evans
Malik Nabers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Malik Nabers
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Malik Nabers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Malik Nabers
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Malik Nabers
vs
Trey McBride
Malik Nabers
vs
DK Metcalf
Malik Nabers
vs
Javonte Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Malik Nabers
vs
Chase Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Puka Nacua
Malik Nabers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Malik Nabers
vs
Luther Burden III
Malik Nabers
vs
Jameson Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Josh Downs
Malik Nabers
vs
Carnell Tate
Malik Nabers
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Malik Nabers
vs
Denzel Boston
Malik Nabers
vs
Malik Washington
Malik Nabers
vs
Tre Harris
Malik Nabers
vs
Devaughn Vele
Malik Nabers
vs
KC Concepcion
Malik Nabers
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Malik Nabers
vs
Roman Wilson
Davante Adams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Davante Adams
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Davante Adams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Davante Adams
vs
Zay Flowers
Davante Adams
vs
Brock Bowers
Davante Adams
vs
George Pickens
Davante Adams
vs
Drake London
Davante Adams
vs
Malik Nabers
Davante Adams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Davante Adams
vs
Braelon Allen
Davante Adams
vs
Michael Wilson
Davante Adams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Davante Adams
vs
Chris Olave
Davante Adams
vs
Parker Washington
Davante Adams
vs
James Cook III
Davante Adams
vs
Christian Watson
Davante Adams
vs
Nico Collins
Davante Adams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Davante Adams
vs
Derrick Henry
Davante Adams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Davante Adams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Davante Adams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Davante Adams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Davante Adams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Davante Adams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Davante Adams
vs
Bucky Irving
Davante Adams
vs
Trey McBride
Davante Adams
vs
Matthew Golden
Davante Adams
vs
Javonte Williams
Davante Adams
vs
George Kittle
Davante Adams
vs
Chase Brown
Davante Adams
vs
Tee Higgins
Davante Adams
vs
Kyren Williams
Davante Adams
vs
Sam Laporta
Davante Adams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Davante Adams
vs
David Montgomery
Davante Adams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Davante Adams
vs
Mike Evans
Davante Adams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Davante Adams
vs
Puka Nacua
Davante Adams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Davante Adams
vs
DK Metcalf
Davante Adams
vs
Luther Burden III
Davante Adams
vs
Jameson Williams
Davante Adams
vs
Josh Downs
Davante Adams
vs
Carnell Tate
Davante Adams
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Davante Adams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Davante Adams
vs
Denzel Boston
Davante Adams
vs
Malik Washington
Davante Adams
vs
Tre Harris
Davante Adams
vs
Devaughn Vele
Davante Adams
vs
KC Concepcion
Davante Adams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Davante Adams
vs
Roman Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Garrett Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Braelon Allen
Parker Washington
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Nabers
Parker Washington
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Parker Washington
vs
George Pickens
Parker Washington
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Parker Washington
vs
Zay Flowers
Parker Washington
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Parker Washington
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Bucky Irving
Parker Washington
vs
Davante Adams
Parker Washington
vs
Matthew Golden
Parker Washington
vs
Cam Skattebo
Parker Washington
vs
George Kittle
Parker Washington
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Parker Washington
vs
Tee Higgins
Parker Washington
vs
Brock Bowers
Parker Washington
vs
Sam Laporta
Parker Washington
vs
Drake London
Parker Washington
vs
David Montgomery
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Evans
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Olave
Parker Washington
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Parker Washington
vs
James Cook III
Parker Washington
vs
DK Metcalf
Parker Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
Derrick Henry
Parker Washington
vs
Luther Burden III
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Jameson Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Parker Washington
vs
D'Andre Swift
Parker Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Downs
Parker Washington
vs
Carnell Tate
Parker Washington
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Parker Washington
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Parker Washington
vs
Denzel Boston
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Washington
Parker Washington
vs
Tre Harris
Parker Washington
vs
Devaughn Vele
Parker Washington
vs
KC Concepcion
Parker Washington
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Parker Washington
vs
Roman Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Parker Washington
vs
Rome Odunze
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Josh Downs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Carnell Tate
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Sam Laporta
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
George Kittle
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tyler Warren
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tony Pollard
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaylen Waddle
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Waddle
vs
RJ Harvey
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Denzel Boston
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Braelon Allen
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Malik Washington
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tre Harris
Jaylen Waddle
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Puka Nacua
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Nico Collins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Olave
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Michael Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jaylen Waddle
vs
KC Concepcion
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Roman Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rome Odunze
Courtland Sutton
vs
Rome Odunze
Courtland Sutton
vs
Dallas Goedert
Courtland Sutton
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tre Tucker
Courtland Sutton
vs
Roman Wilson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
Dalton Schultz
Courtland Sutton
vs
Keon Coleman
Courtland Sutton
vs
Mark Andrews
Courtland Sutton
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Courtland Sutton
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Courtland Sutton
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Courtland Sutton
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Courtland Sutton
vs
Brenton Strange
Courtland Sutton
vs
Hunter Henry
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tyler Higbee
Courtland Sutton
vs
Woody Marks
Courtland Sutton
vs
Blake Corum
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Courtland Sutton
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
KC Concepcion
Courtland Sutton
vs
Mike Gesicki
Courtland Sutton
vs
Will Shipley
Courtland Sutton
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Colston Loveland
Courtland Sutton
vs
Antonio Williams
Courtland Sutton
vs
Khalil Shakir
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jake Ferguson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Devaughn Vele
Courtland Sutton
vs
Keenan Allen
Courtland Sutton
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Courtland Sutton
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Courtland Sutton
vs
Juwan Johnson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Makai Lemon
Courtland Sutton
vs
Isaiah Likely
Courtland Sutton
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Courtland Sutton
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Puka Nacua
Courtland Sutton
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Courtland Sutton
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Courtland Sutton
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Courtland Sutton
vs
Nico Collins
Courtland Sutton
vs
Chris Olave
Courtland Sutton
vs
Michael Wilson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Justin Jefferson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Drake London
Courtland Sutton
vs
Zay Flowers
Courtland Sutton
vs
George Pickens
Courtland Sutton
vs
Garrett Wilson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Christian Watson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Matthew Golden
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tee Higgins
Courtland Sutton
vs
Mike Evans
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Hunter Henry
Emeka Egbuka
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Woody Marks
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mark Andrews
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dalton Schultz
Emeka Egbuka
vs
KC Concepcion
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Roman Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Will Shipley
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Colston Loveland
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rome Odunze
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Courtland Sutton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dallas Goedert
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tre Tucker
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Juwan Johnson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Keon Coleman
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Isaiah Likely
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emeka Egbuka
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tre Harris
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brenton Strange
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Malik Washington
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Higbee
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Denzel Boston
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Blake Corum
Emeka Egbuka
vs
RJ Harvey
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mike Gesicki
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tucker Kraft
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Puka Nacua
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Nico Collins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Olave
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Justin Jefferson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Drake London
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Zay Flowers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
George Pickens
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Christian Watson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Matthew Golden
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tee Higgins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mike Evans
Romeo Doubs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Romeo Doubs
vs
Carnell Tate
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyler Warren
Romeo Doubs
vs
Josh Downs
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tony Pollard
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Romeo Doubs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jameson Williams
Romeo Doubs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Luther Burden III
Romeo Doubs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Romeo Doubs
vs
DK Metcalf
Romeo Doubs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Romeo Doubs
vs
RJ Harvey
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Denzel Boston
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mike Evans
Romeo Doubs
vs
Malik Washington
Romeo Doubs
vs
David Montgomery
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tre Harris
Romeo Doubs
vs
Sam Laporta
Romeo Doubs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tee Higgins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Kittle
Romeo Doubs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Matthew Golden
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Romeo Doubs
vs
Bucky Irving
Romeo Doubs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Romeo Doubs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Romeo Doubs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Romeo Doubs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Puka Nacua
Romeo Doubs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Romeo Doubs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Romeo Doubs
vs
Nico Collins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Olave
Romeo Doubs
vs
Michael Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Drake London
Romeo Doubs
vs
Zay Flowers
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Pickens
Romeo Doubs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Christian Watson
Romeo Doubs
vs
KC Concepcion
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Roman Wilson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Devaughn Vele
Khalil Shakir
vs
Colston Loveland
Khalil Shakir
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Will Shipley
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Khalil Shakir
vs
KC Concepcion
Khalil Shakir
vs
Juwan Johnson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Khalil Shakir
vs
Isaiah Likely
Khalil Shakir
vs
Woody Marks
Khalil Shakir
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Hunter Henry
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tre Harris
Khalil Shakir
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Khalil Shakir
vs
Malik Washington
Khalil Shakir
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Denzel Boston
Khalil Shakir
vs
Mark Andrews
Khalil Shakir
vs
RJ Harvey
Khalil Shakir
vs
Dalton Schultz
Khalil Shakir
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Khalil Shakir
vs
Roman Wilson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tucker Kraft
Khalil Shakir
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Khalil Shakir
vs
Omarion Hampton
Khalil Shakir
vs
Rome Odunze
Khalil Shakir
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Courtland Sutton
Khalil Shakir
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Khalil Shakir
vs
Dallas Goedert
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tony Pollard
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tre Tucker
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tyler Warren
Khalil Shakir
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Khalil Shakir
vs
Keon Coleman
Khalil Shakir
vs
Romeo Doubs
Khalil Shakir
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Khalil Shakir
vs
Alvin Kamara
Khalil Shakir
vs
Puka Nacua
Khalil Shakir
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Khalil Shakir
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Khalil Shakir
vs
Nico Collins
Khalil Shakir
vs
Chris Olave
Khalil Shakir
vs
Michael Wilson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Justin Jefferson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Drake London
Khalil Shakir
vs
Zay Flowers
Khalil Shakir
vs
George Pickens
Khalil Shakir
vs
Garrett Wilson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Christian Watson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Matthew Golden
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tee Higgins
Khalil Shakir
vs
Mike Evans

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Early Week 6 Running Back Rankings
Early Week 6 Rankings: All Positions
Week 6 Defense (D/ST) Streamers and Starts
Players To Cut Before Week 6?


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Josh Allen

Snaps Overtime Losing Streak with Elite Rushing Performance
Tyrese Haliburton

Tweaks Right Ankle, Hopeful to Play on Tuesday
Ben Simmons

Expected to Begin 2026-27 Season as Starter
Kawhi Leonard

Available to Play on Tuesday
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Miles Bridges

Recovering Well from Ankle Injury
Alexandre Sarr

Makes Preseason Debut After Foot Surgery
Nick Bosa

"Has a Chance" to Play Against Commanders
DJ Moore

Inactive on Monday Night Against Rams
Matt Duchene

Out for Three Months After Core Surgery
John Tavares

Rejoins Practice
Connor Bedard

Likely to Make His Season Debut Tuesday
Jake Sanderson

Still Sidelined Monday
Luke Evangelista

Expected to Play Monday
Jacob Markstrom

Fine Despite Early Exit
Rasmus Dahlin

Won't Play Tuesday
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Dealing With Ankle Injury on Short Week
Rico Dowdle

Steelers Expect Rico Dowdle to Return in Week 6
Malik Willis

Dolphins Not Considering Benching Malik Willis
Saquon Barkley

Has Chance to Return Against Panthers
DeVonta Smith

Could Return After Two-Game Absence
Deebo Samuel Sr.

"Going to Miss" A Couple of Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Michael Penix Jr.

Optimistic He Will Play in Week 6
Micah Parsons

Packers Not Expecting Micah Parsons to Practice This Week
David Montgomery

Considered "Week-to-Week"
A.J. Brown

Has Chance to Resume Practicing This Week
Will Shipley

Could Miss Multiple Weeks With Plantar Fascia Tear
Alexis Lafrenière

Alexis Lafreniere Adds Two More Points to His Tally
Caleb Williams

All Signs Point to Caleb Williams Returning in Week 6
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Scheduled to Undergo an MRI
Kenyon Sadiq

in the Concussion Protocol
Mark Jankowski

Extends Goal Streak to Four Games
Tyler Herro

Scores Preseason-High 18 Points Against Hornets
Alex Ovechkin

Scores First Goal of the Season
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Cam York

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Cooper Flagg

Dishes Seven Assists in Win Over Rockets
Jordan Staal

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Brandon Miller

Drills Four Triples in Win Over Bucks
Michael Penix Jr.

to Undergo an MRI
TOR

Chris Tanev Moved to Injured Reserve
Kyrie Irving

Shakes Off Rust with 17 Points in Preseason Debut
Roman Wilson

to Miss a Few Weeks
Igor Shesterkin

Set for Surgery
James Harden

Scores 24 Points in Preseason Debut
Ja'Marr Chase

Doesn't Miss a Beat in Return From Concussion
Michael Penix Jr.

Sits Out Overtime After Suffering Rib Injury
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Jayson Tatum

Scores 23 Points in Preseason Rout of 76ers
Washington Wizards

Skal Labissiere Waived by Wizards
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Alondes Williams

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
Walker Kessler

Returns to Full Practice on Sunday
Maxime Raynaud

to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Michael Carcone

Out Week-to-Week
Eetu Luostarinen

Fine for Monday
Travis Konecny

Flyers Place Travis Konecny on Injured Reserve
Connor Bedard

Logs Full Practice Sunday
Jacob Melanson

Out Indefinitely With Pseudo Aneurysm
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Won't Play Sunday
Matt Roy

Misses Third Straight Game
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Yaxel Lendeborg

Posts 23-Point Double-Double Against Kings
Oso Ighodaro

Fills the Stat Sheet in Win Over Spurs
Khaman Maluach

Posts Double-Double in First Preseason Start
Dylan Harper

Stays Hot in Second Preseason Start
Maxime Raynaud

Exits in a Wheelchair with Right Knee Injury
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Early Week 6 Running Back Rankings
Early Week 6 Rankings: All Positions
Week 6 Defense (D/ST) Streamers and Starts
Players To Cut Before Week 6?