Fantasy football rankings - wide receivers (WR) Week 6 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football WR rankings.
The 2026 NFL season keeps moving as Week 6 arrives! Fantasy managers will have to navigate through injuries and bye weeks as the Lions, Vikings, Bengals, and Dolphins are off this week. Our early Week 6 Half-PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings help fantasy managers get a head start. Find out where key wideouts such as Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Malik Nabers, Davante Adams, Rashee Rice, Jalen Coker, Parker Washington, Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Emeka Egbuka, Romeo Doubs, and Khalil Shakir are ranked below.
Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important WR fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 6 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|6
|1
|2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|7
|1
|3
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|9
|2
|4
|Christian Watson
|WR
|10
|2
|5
|Drake London
|WR
|13
|2
|6
|Nico Collins
|WR
|14
|2
|7
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|15
|2
|8
|Chris Olave
|WR
|17
|2
|9
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|19
|3
|10
|Davante Adams
|WR
|25
|3
|11
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|27
|3
|12
|Mike Evans
|WR
|28
|3
|13
|Parker Washington
|WR
|31
|3
|14
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|32
|3
|15
|George Pickens
|WR
|33
|4
|16
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|34
|4
|17
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|37
|4
|18
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|38
|4
|19
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|40
|4
|20
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|42
|4
|21
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|44
|5
|22
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|45
|5
|23
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|47
|5
|24
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|50
|5
|25
|Josh Downs
|WR
|53
|5
|26
|DJ Moore
|WR
|54
|5
|27
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|57
|5
|28
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|58
|5
|29
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|60
|5
|30
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|61
|5
|31
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|63
|6
|32
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|64
|6
|33
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|67
|6
|34
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|68
|6
|35
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|72
|7
|36
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|74
|7
|37
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|76
|7
|38
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|79
|8
|39
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|82
|8
|40
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|83
|8
|41
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|90
|8
|42
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|91
|8
|43
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|95
|8
|44
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|99
|8
|45
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|100
|8
|46
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|102
|8
|47
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|105
|8
|48
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|107
|8
|49
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|108
|8
|50
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|109
|8
|51
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|117
|8
|52
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|119
|8
|53
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|121
|8
|54
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|123
|8
|55
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|124
|8
|56
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|128
|8
|57
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|129
|8
|58
|Cody White
|WR
|132
|8
|59
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|133
|8
|60
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|134
|9
|61
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|138
|9
|62
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|139
|9
|63
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|141
|9
|64
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|143
|9
|65
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|149
|9
|66
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|152
|9
|67
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|154
|9
|68
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|155
|9
|69
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|157
|9
|70
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|158
|9
|71
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|160
|9
|72
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|161
|9
|73
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|163
|9
|74
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|166
|9
|75
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|167
|10
|76
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|169
|10
|77
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|171
|10
|78
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|174
|10
|79
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|176
|10
|80
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|177
|10
|81
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|178
|10
|82
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|181
|10
|83
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|182
|10
|84
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|183
|10
|85
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|184
|10
|86
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|185
|10
|87
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|186
|10
|88
|Bo Melton
|WR
|189
|10
|89
|Brandon Smith
|WR
|192
|10
|90
|John Metchie III
|WR
|194
|11
|91
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|197
|11
|92
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|198
|11
|93
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|202
|11
|94
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|203
|11
|95
|Tory Horton
|WR
|206
|11
|96
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|210
|11
|97
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|216
|11
|98
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|222
|11
|99
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|226
|11
|100
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|227
|11
|101
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|232
|11
|102
|Theo Wease Jr.
|WR
|233
|11
|103
|Savion Williams
|WR
|235
|11
|104
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|238
|11
|105
|Kaden Wetjen
|WR
|241
|12
|106
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|242
|12
|107
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|243
|12
|108
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|245
|12
|109
|Derius Davis
|WR
|246
|12
|110
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|249
|12
|111
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|251
|12
|112
|Malik Benson
|WR
|252
|12
|113
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|256
|12
|114
|Dareke Young
|WR
|257
|12
|115
|Deion Burks
|WR
|258
|12
|116
|Barion Brown
|WR
|259
|12
|117
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|261
|12
|118
|Kameron Johnson
|WR
|264
|12
|119
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|266
|12
|120
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|267
|13
|121
|Nikko Remigio
|WR
|268
|13
|122
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|276
|13
|123
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|278
|13
|124
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|280
|13
|125
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|282
Week 6 Wide Receiver Rankings News
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle) was estimated as a limited participant in practice on Monday due to an ankle injury, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Smith-Njigba had his ankle wrapped up during Sunday's loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but he remained in the game and had his fourth 100-yard game in the first five weeks of the 2026 season and added his seventh touchdown reception on five catches.
The 24-year-old's ankle injury did not really slow him down in the 32-29 loss in Seattle, and we would be surprised if it kept him from playing on a short week this Thursday night in Denver against the Broncos. Through five games in his fourth season in the NFL, the two-time Pro Bowl and last Year's Offensive Player of the Year leads the league in receiving yards (583), touchdowns (seven), and yards per game (116.6) on 37 receptions (50 targets).
Even if All-Pro Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II returns from his ankle injury in Week 6, JSN should be started with confidence in all fantasy football leagues.
Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy is worth targeting on waivers ahead of Week 6, with injuries potentially opening a larger role in the passing game. Kansas City returns from its bye with Tyquan Thornton (ankle) expected to land on injured reserve, while Rashee Rice (hamstring) remains day-to-day after exiting the Week 4 victory over Las Vegas.
Worthy caught four of seven targets for a season-high 70 yards in that game, including a 41-yard reception, after totaling just 63 receiving yards over his first three contests. The third-year receiver has managed only 14 catches for 133 yards and one touchdown through four games, so there are still legitimate concerns about his weekly consistency.
Rice could also return against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and Travis Kelce remains a significant part of the passing attack. However, Thornton's extended absence creates an opportunity for Worthy to become more involved downfield. Rostered in 58% of leagues and ranked sixth overall on RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver-wire board, Worthy warrants an add in leagues with 10 or more teams and carries WR3/FLEX upside if his opportunities increase.
Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
Following the team's bye, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad) is on track to return for a Week 6 matchup with the Eagles, according to head coach Dave Canales and The Athletic's Joe Person. Coker has been dealing with a quadriceps injury and missed the team's Week 4 win over the Lions, but Canales told the media on Monday that he has a couple of big days of practice ahead of him.
Coker led the team in receptions and yards through the first three games, but in his absence, 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan exploded for career highs of 14 catches and 192 yards, adding two touchdowns in the win over Detroit. The potential return of Coker likely hurts McMillan's overall ceiling, but if both receivers can stay involved, Carolina's surprising offense should remain one of the league's most fantasy-friendly moving forward.
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers caught eight of nine targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 30-23 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons, adding another 13 yards on his lone rushing attempt. Flowers led Baltimore in catches and targets despite playing with Tyler Huntley in place of Lamar Jackson (ankle), although the explosive plays that have fueled his strong start to the season were missing.
His longest reception went for just 12 yards, a considerable drop from his eight-catch, 118-yard performance against Tennessee last week. Flowers also had a 26-yard reception wiped out on Baltimore's late game-tying drive when the Ravens accepted a 29-yard defensive pass-interference penalty he drew.
The fourth-year receiver entered Sunday questionable with a foot injury, making his continued involvement encouraging. He has now caught 16 of 19 targets over his last two games, providing a reliable foundation for PPR production even when the yardage isn't there. Flowers remains a WR2 option heading into Week 6 against Cleveland, with Jackson's availability worth monitoring.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Malik Nabers, Davante Adams, Rashee Rice, Jalen Coker, Parker Washington, Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Emeka Egbuka, Romeo Doubs, and Khalil Shakir. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Malik Nabers, Davante Adams, Rashee Rice, Jalen Coker, Parker Washington, Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Emeka Egbuka, Romeo Doubs, and Khalil Shakir:
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