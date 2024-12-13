X
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Fantasy Football Matchups to Target, Avoid (Week 15) - Juicy Playoff Matchups

3 hours ago by
Bo Nix - Fantasy Football Rankings, QB, NFL Rookies, Draft Sleepers
In This Article hide
1. Champ of the Week
2. Chump of the Week
3. Week 15 Matchups to Target
4. Week 15 Matchups to Avoid
5. More Fantasy Football Analysis

The fantasy playoffs are finally here. Making the fantasy playoffs is a huge achievement that requires good drafting, diligent waiver wire moves, and strong matchup analysis. If your team is in the playoffs, the hard part is just getting started.

Winning a fantasy championship requires shooting for upside each week and exploiting every available matchup to win. A way to gain a subtle edge is by understanding the teams with the best and worst matchups in the trenches.

Every team is active in Week 15, giving fantasy managers plenty of options on the waiver wire and their lineup decisions. Check out the offensive lines to target and avoid in Week 15 below.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Champ of the Week

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta got starting center Drew Dalman back in Week 13. In Week 14, the group showed that its 2023 dominance wasn’t a fluke.

Ultimately, the Falcons lost to the Vikings, but it had little to do with the offensive line. Atlanta’s starters combined to average a 78.4 pass-blocking grade, an 80.3 run-blocking grade, and an 81.5 PFF grade. The group allowed just three pressures against a Vikings defense that has consistently attacked the quarterback this season.

All five of Atlanta’s starters finished with a PFF grade above 74.0 in this contest. The Falcons are still competing for the top spot in the NFC South and their offensive line could be a difference-maker down the stretch.

 

Chump of the Week

Cleveland Browns

The Browns struggled earlier in the season thanks to injuries. Unfortunately, returning four of their five starters has had little impact on their success in the trenches.

Pittsburgh’s defense had a field day against Cleveland’s offensive line in Week 14, generating one sack and 14 pressures. The Browns’ five starting offensive linemen finished with an average PFF grade of 52.4. Wyatt Teller was the only lineman with a PFF grade above 60.0. He finished with a 60.5.

At this point, Cleveland has little incentive to bring left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. back from his injury. This unit will continue to struggle despite its solid and experienced foundation.

 

Week 15 Matchups to Target

Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts

Denver has been one of the best offensive lines this season despite navigating the loss of Lloyd Cushenberry III at center in free agency and some minor injuries. Despite those injuries, all five of its starters have logged at least 550 snaps.

The Broncos currently have PFF’s best average pass-blocking offensive line (72.0) and the sixth-highest average PFF grade (66.7). None of their offensive linemen have surrendered more than two sacks or 15 pressures this season.

Indianapolis has been able to utilize its depth along the defensive line this season to generate 199 pressures and 35 sacks. However, it lacks a true star along its defensive line except for DeForest Buckner (26 pressures and six sacks on 212 pass-rush snaps).

Denver’s offensive line is a strong collective unit that matches up well against the Colts. Bo Nix should have ample time in the pocket to attack a subpar Colts secondary.

Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills

Detroit’s offensive line has been able to play well as a unit despite underwhelming play from backup tackle Dan Skipper (52.3 PFF grade). Three of its other four starters (Penei Sewell, Frank Ragnow, and Kevin Zeitler) have a PFF pass-blocking grade above 67.0, a run-blocking grade above 88.0, and a PFF grade above 86.0.

Their dominance has helped Detroit’s offense stay on track. The Lions will hope that left tackle Taylor Decker (73.8 PFF grade) can return after missing three games. His return will only bolster one of the top groups in the NFL.

Even without Decker, the Lions have a distinct edge against Buffalo’s defensive line. Only one Buffalo player has generated more than 25 sacks this season (Greg Rousseau). Two (Rousseau and AJ Epenesa) have more than four sacks.

None of Buffalo’s defensive linemen have a run defense grade above 67.0. The Rams were able to get a lead and control the clock with their rushing attack. The Lions should have no problem taking that formula to the next level with a superior offensive line.

Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders

Atlanta’s return to dominance in Week 14 has been well documented above. The Falcons will have an opportunity to build on that thanks to a soft matchup against the Raiders in Week 15.

The Raiders offer very little pass-rushing upside outside of veteran defensive end Maxx Crosby (54 pressures and eight sacks). The team has gotten solid contributions from Tyree Wilson (23 pressures and three sacks) and K’Lavon Chaisson (20 pressures and four sacks), but both players should struggle against Atlanta’s above-average tackles.

More importantly, the Falcons have a distinct advantage in the middle of the offensive line with Drew Dalman healthy at center. None of the Raiders interior defensive linemen have a run defense grade above 57.0 this season (minimum 270 snaps). Expect Bijan Robinson to roll on the ground this week.

Atlanta’s offense will only go as far as a limited Kirk Cousins can take it. Thankfully, in Week 15, he has a matchup he can exploit with a consistent rushing attack to keep the defense on its heels.

 

Week 15 Matchups to Avoid

Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns

The Chiefs continue to find ways to win. However, they have a glaring weakness on their roster that could prove to be their Achilles’ heel on their quest for a third straight Super Bowl: the tackle position.

Kansas City started the season hoping that Wanya Morris (51.4 PFF grade) or rookie Kingsley Suamataia (36.7 PFF grade) could grow into the position. That didn’t work. The team pivoted to veteran D.J. Humphries in Week 14. He didn’t make it through the game thanks to a hamstring injury.

Things aren’t great when your best tackle is veteran Jawaan Taylor (31 pressures and seven sacks surrendered). It is even worse with Cleveland’s pass-rushers on the other side of the ball.

Myles Garrett (58 pressures and 11 sacks) gets all of the love, but this group has also gotten fantastic production from Isaiah McGuire (20 pressures on 140 pass-rush snaps). That, combined with a consistent interior presence from Dalvin Tomlinson (69.3 PFF grade) and Shelby Harris (66.9 PFF grade), makes Cleveland a formidable opponent that can give Patrick Mahomes fits.

Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins

Houston’s offensive struggles have been consistently frustrating this season. A lot of the team’s offensive struggles can be pinned on subpar play from the offensive line.

Many expected Houston’s offense to take a step up this season with a fully healthy unit, but the results have been the opposite. Laremy Tunsil (77.8 PFF grade) has played at a high level, but everything around him is a mess.

The Texans finally moved starting center Juice Scruggs to left guard in Week 13 to replace perpetually struggling Kenyon Green (39.4 PFF grade). Jarrett Patterson is a solid center but struggles to get movement in the run game.

In total, the Texans have allowed 165 pressures and 28 sacks this season. That just won’t get it done against a Dolphins defense that can attack you on the edge with Chop Robinson (40 pressures and four sacks) and on the interior (64 pressures and 10 sacks from Zach Sieler and Calais Campbell).

Houston may be able to elevate its play after a week of self-scouting during the bye. However, it is far more likely that the team will continue to struggle thanks to inconsistencies in the trenches.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers

Seattle was able to overcome poor offensive line play in Week 14 thanks to the awful Cardinals defensive line. The Seahawks offensive line allowed just eight pressures on their way to a decisive victory.

The group will be far more tested against Green Bay’s defensive line in Week 15.

The Packers have nine different players with double-digit pressures this season and 11 players with two or more sacks. The group is led by Rashan Gary (34 pressures and six sacks) and is getting a resurgent year from Kenny Clark (21 pressures) on the interior.

Seattle’s offensive line has just one player (Charles Cross) with a run-blocking grade above 61.0 this year. It features six offensive linemen who have allowed 11 or more pressures. The team as a whole has given up 28 sacks on 574 pass plays.

This game is crucial for Seattle’s playoff hopes, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see the offensive line continue to struggle against an aggressive Packers front seven.



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for Week 15 (QB, RB, WR, TE, DST) - Bucky Irving, Josh Downs, Nick Chubb, Tank Dell, Sincere McCormick, Braelon Allen
Defenses (DEF) to Start in Week 15 (2024): Best Fantasy Playoffs Streaming Options
Defenses (DEF) to Start in Week 16 (2024): Best Fantasy Playoffs Streaming Options
Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 15 - Sincere McCormick, Adam Thielen, Aaron Rodgers, and Hunter Henry
Video: Week 15 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis
Best Fantasy Football Playoff Schedules for Waiver Wire Streamers, Stashes (Weeks 15-17)
D/ST Strength of Schedule: Best Fantasy Football Defense Streamers and Matchups (Weeks 15-17)
Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 15 Lineups Include Rico Dowdle, Khalil Shakir, Russell Wilson
Fantasy Football Dynasty Watch: Top College Fantasy Football Players Week 15 (2024)
Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 15: Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, Stone Smartt




MORE RECENT ARTICLES

 
Bucky Irving - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for Week 15 (QB, RB, WR, TE, DST) - Bucky Irving, Josh Downs, Nick Chubb, Tank Dell, Sincere McCormick, Braelon Allen

Fellow RotoBallers! You've made it, welcome to the fantasy football playoffs - now it's time to win your leagues. Below you'll find our latest fantasy football rankings for Week 15 of the 2024 fantasy football season. After a slow start to the week on the TNF game with low scoring all around, it's even more […]

Sincere McCormick - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 15 - Sincere McCormick, Adam Thielen, Aaron Rodgers, and Hunter Henry

If you are reading this, congratulations! That likely means you made the fantasy playoffs unless you just enjoy reading about sneaky starts after you’re eliminated. Making the fantasy playoffs is a huge accomplishment and doing so consistently is the biggest sign of skill in this game.  But in the infamous words of the late, great […]

Video: Week 15 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis

The fantasy football playoffs are underway for the vast majority of leagues, meaning each decision is crucial in the quest for a title for fantasy managers. Let us help with those "championship choices" by checking out our favorite 2024 fantasy football must-start wide receivers for Week 15! RotoBaller's Matt Donnelly discusses his top "Must Start" […]

D/ST Strength of Schedule: Best Fantasy Football Defense Streamers and Matchups (Weeks 15-17)

It's officially fantasy football crunch time as we wrap up the fantasy regular season over the next two weeks. Those fortunate enough to make the playoffs must continue to grind out decisions, especially when it comes to team defenses. In the article below, I will present the strength of schedule (SOS) for the fantasy Defense/Special […]

Justin Herbert - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 15 Lineups Include Rico Dowdle, Khalil Shakir, Russell Wilson

Finally! The fantasy playoffs are here! If you’re reading this article, congratulations on making the dance. Now that you’re in, anything can happen and the previous 14 weeks don’t matter at all. Everything comes down to these final three weeks. Throughout the season, I’ve tried to be as transparent as I can be with my […]

Dillon Gabriel - College Football Rankings, NCAA CFB DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Dynasty Watch: Top College Fantasy Football Players Week 15 (2024)

The biggest stars usually shine brightest on the biggest stages. That would be conference championship week. The time before everything goes nuts with the transfer portal and opt-outs. There were only nine games last weekend. Which players showed out for the pro scouts? We will introduce you to these college players earlier than many of […]

Rico Dowdle - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 15: Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, Stone Smartt

Week 15 is here, and I’m back with another edition of fantasy football bold predictions. This week’s list of bold predictions will include Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, and Stone Smartt. Every week, I will provide some fun and bold fantasy football predictions. While these bold predictions aren’t the most likely outcomes, […]

Joe Mixon - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Free Week 15 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions

We enter Week 15 coming off another 1-1 outing. The Steelers won comfortably in their rematch with the Cleveland Browns, and we easily cashed that ticket. The Chargers couldn’t hang on to close out the Chiefs, and we lost that moneyline play on a last-second field goal. However, we finished Week 14 up +.9 units, […]

DeVonta Smith - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Week 15 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Alvin Kamara, DeVonta Smith, Tyrone Tracy, Jayden Reed, Nick Chubb, Cade Otton

Welcome to the fantasy football playoffs! Week 15 of the fantasy football season has arrived, and the stakes are higher than ever. Whether you successfully navigated difficult matchups and injuries or lucked into drafting Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry in the first two rounds, you've made it to the dance and have a shot at […]

Jameis Winston - NFL DFS Picks, Waiver Wire, Fantasy Football Rankings

NFL Week 15 Fantasy Football Weather Report

The fantasy football playoffs are here! But that also means the weather is taking a turn for the worse. And in the NFL, weather can significantly impact games, particularly as we head into the colder months of the season. In this article, we will examine how various weather elements could influence the games scheduled for […]

Derrick Henry - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 15 Matchups Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another start'em and sit'em piece as we look ahead to Week 15! This Week 15 matchups analysis and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em will help you make the right lineup decisions in the first round of the fantasy football playoffs.  It's wild to think we are already in Week 15 of the NFL season and […]

Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 15 (Sunday Main Slate)

Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Week 15 - Sunday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now into the holiday season, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage of. Our partners at PrizePicks offer some of […]

Ravens Defense - Fantasy Football DST Rankings, Draft Sleepers, IDP Targets

Week 15 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings: Bengals D/ST, Cardinals D/ST, Chiefs D/ST, Jets D/ST, Broncos D/ST, Chargers D/ST, Falcons D/ST

It's make-or-break time for your fantasy teams, as most leagues have entered the postseason portion of the 2024 campaign. If you lose, you go home, so use our Week 15 fantasy football defense (D/ST) rankings for 2024 if you need assistance. We'll help you identify the top available D/ST streamer. Ahead of the all-important Week […]