The fantasy playoffs are finally here. Making the fantasy playoffs is a huge achievement that requires good drafting, diligent waiver wire moves, and strong matchup analysis. If your team is in the playoffs, the hard part is just getting started.
Winning a fantasy championship requires shooting for upside each week and exploiting every available matchup to win. A way to gain a subtle edge is by understanding the teams with the best and worst matchups in the trenches.
Every team is active in Week 15, giving fantasy managers plenty of options on the waiver wire and their lineup decisions. Check out the offensive lines to target and avoid in Week 15 below.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
Champ of the Week
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta got starting center Drew Dalman back in Week 13. In Week 14, the group showed that its 2023 dominance wasn’t a fluke.
(He scored the 2-point conversion and got the octopus too 🐙)pic.twitter.com/wPIUBpktrG
— NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) December 8, 2024
Ultimately, the Falcons lost to the Vikings, but it had little to do with the offensive line. Atlanta’s starters combined to average a 78.4 pass-blocking grade, an 80.3 run-blocking grade, and an 81.5 PFF grade. The group allowed just three pressures against a Vikings defense that has consistently attacked the quarterback this season.
All five of Atlanta’s starters finished with a PFF grade above 74.0 in this contest. The Falcons are still competing for the top spot in the NFC South and their offensive line could be a difference-maker down the stretch.
Chump of the Week
Cleveland Browns
The Browns struggled earlier in the season thanks to injuries. Unfortunately, returning four of their five starters has had little impact on their success in the trenches.
TJ Watt's PFF grade against the run this season:
🟦 92.2pic.twitter.com/GbWeBcgRTp
— All-22 (@All22_PFF) December 8, 2024
Pittsburgh’s defense had a field day against Cleveland’s offensive line in Week 14, generating one sack and 14 pressures. The Browns’ five starting offensive linemen finished with an average PFF grade of 52.4. Wyatt Teller was the only lineman with a PFF grade above 60.0. He finished with a 60.5.
At this point, Cleveland has little incentive to bring left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. back from his injury. This unit will continue to struggle despite its solid and experienced foundation.
Week 15 Matchups to Target
Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts
Denver has been one of the best offensive lines this season despite navigating the loss of Lloyd Cushenberry III at center in free agency and some minor injuries. Despite those injuries, all five of its starters have logged at least 550 snaps.
The Broncos currently have PFF’s best average pass-blocking offensive line (72.0) and the sixth-highest average PFF grade (66.7). None of their offensive linemen have surrendered more than two sacks or 15 pressures this season.
Quinn Meinerz putting Maxx Crosby in the dirt with authority. pic.twitter.com/O7pNsuIIOE
— Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) January 11, 2024
Indianapolis has been able to utilize its depth along the defensive line this season to generate 199 pressures and 35 sacks. However, it lacks a true star along its defensive line except for DeForest Buckner (26 pressures and six sacks on 212 pass-rush snaps).
Denver’s offensive line is a strong collective unit that matches up well against the Colts. Bo Nix should have ample time in the pocket to attack a subpar Colts secondary.
Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills
Detroit’s offensive line has been able to play well as a unit despite underwhelming play from backup tackle Dan Skipper (52.3 PFF grade). Three of its other four starters (Penei Sewell, Frank Ragnow, and Kevin Zeitler) have a PFF pass-blocking grade above 67.0, a run-blocking grade above 88.0, and a PFF grade above 86.0.
Their dominance has helped Detroit’s offense stay on track. The Lions will hope that left tackle Taylor Decker (73.8 PFF grade) can return after missing three games. His return will only bolster one of the top groups in the NFL.
#DetroitPeopleMovers were gettin' after it against Green Bay 💪#ProBowlVote @DanSkipper70 @kzeit70 @KNARFWONGAR @gglasgow61 @peneisewell58 @Samlaporta
Brock Wright pic.twitter.com/30zuDVoiNl
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 10, 2024
Even without Decker, the Lions have a distinct edge against Buffalo’s defensive line. Only one Buffalo player has generated more than 25 sacks this season (Greg Rousseau). Two (Rousseau and AJ Epenesa) have more than four sacks.
None of Buffalo’s defensive linemen have a run defense grade above 67.0. The Rams were able to get a lead and control the clock with their rushing attack. The Lions should have no problem taking that formula to the next level with a superior offensive line.
Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders
Atlanta’s return to dominance in Week 14 has been well documented above. The Falcons will have an opportunity to build on that thanks to a soft matchup against the Raiders in Week 15.
The Raiders offer very little pass-rushing upside outside of veteran defensive end Maxx Crosby (54 pressures and eight sacks). The team has gotten solid contributions from Tyree Wilson (23 pressures and three sacks) and K’Lavon Chaisson (20 pressures and four sacks), but both players should struggle against Atlanta’s above-average tackles.
More importantly, the Falcons have a distinct advantage in the middle of the offensive line with Drew Dalman healthy at center. None of the Raiders interior defensive linemen have a run defense grade above 57.0 this season (minimum 270 snaps). Expect Bijan Robinson to roll on the ground this week.
Atlanta’s offense will only go as far as a limited Kirk Cousins can take it. Thankfully, in Week 15, he has a matchup he can exploit with a consistent rushing attack to keep the defense on its heels.
Week 15 Matchups to Avoid
Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns
The Chiefs continue to find ways to win. However, they have a glaring weakness on their roster that could prove to be their Achilles’ heel on their quest for a third straight Super Bowl: the tackle position.
Khalil Mack doesn't like your pocket movement. pic.twitter.com/ffikfMGJra
— Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) December 11, 2024
Kansas City started the season hoping that Wanya Morris (51.4 PFF grade) or rookie Kingsley Suamataia (36.7 PFF grade) could grow into the position. That didn’t work. The team pivoted to veteran D.J. Humphries in Week 14. He didn’t make it through the game thanks to a hamstring injury.
Things aren’t great when your best tackle is veteran Jawaan Taylor (31 pressures and seven sacks surrendered). It is even worse with Cleveland’s pass-rushers on the other side of the ball.
Myles Garrett (58 pressures and 11 sacks) gets all of the love, but this group has also gotten fantastic production from Isaiah McGuire (20 pressures on 140 pass-rush snaps). That, combined with a consistent interior presence from Dalvin Tomlinson (69.3 PFF grade) and Shelby Harris (66.9 PFF grade), makes Cleveland a formidable opponent that can give Patrick Mahomes fits.
Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins
Houston’s offensive struggles have been consistently frustrating this season. A lot of the team’s offensive struggles can be pinned on subpar play from the offensive line.
Many expected Houston’s offense to take a step up this season with a fully healthy unit, but the results have been the opposite. Laremy Tunsil (77.8 PFF grade) has played at a high level, but everything around him is a mess.
The Texans finally moved starting center Juice Scruggs to left guard in Week 13 to replace perpetually struggling Kenyon Green (39.4 PFF grade). Jarrett Patterson is a solid center but struggles to get movement in the run game.
In total, the Texans have allowed 165 pressures and 28 sacks this season. That just won’t get it done against a Dolphins defense that can attack you on the edge with Chop Robinson (40 pressures and four sacks) and on the interior (64 pressures and 10 sacks from Zach Sieler and Calais Campbell).
Houston may be able to elevate its play after a week of self-scouting during the bye. However, it is far more likely that the team will continue to struggle thanks to inconsistencies in the trenches.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers
Seattle was able to overcome poor offensive line play in Week 14 thanks to the awful Cardinals defensive line. The Seahawks offensive line allowed just eight pressures on their way to a decisive victory.
The group will be far more tested against Green Bay’s defensive line in Week 15.
Kenny Clark was awesome last night vs DET OL. Most of front 7 played well vs run. DL was stout, LBs were fast, safeties filled from depth aggressively. Lot of nice stuff on film
Lions had 23 rush attempts go for 3 or less yards - most this season... pic.twitter.com/wqSUt2BfXk
— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) December 7, 2024
The Packers have nine different players with double-digit pressures this season and 11 players with two or more sacks. The group is led by Rashan Gary (34 pressures and six sacks) and is getting a resurgent year from Kenny Clark (21 pressures) on the interior.
Seattle’s offensive line has just one player (Charles Cross) with a run-blocking grade above 61.0 this year. It features six offensive linemen who have allowed 11 or more pressures. The team as a whole has given up 28 sacks on 574 pass plays.
This game is crucial for Seattle’s playoff hopes, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see the offensive line continue to struggle against an aggressive Packers front seven.
