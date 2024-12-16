X
POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Hockey Picks (12/16/24): NHL DFS Lineups

3 weeks ago by
Leon Draisaitl - Fantasy Hockey Rankings NHL DFS Picks, DFS Hockey
In This Article hide
1. DraftKings and FanDuel NHL DFS Picks: First Look Stats
2. DraftKings and FanDuel Goalies - NHL DFS Picks
3. DraftKings and FanDuel Centers - NHL DFS Picks
4. DraftKings and FanDuel Wings - NHL DFS Picks
5. DraftKings and FanDuel Defensemen - NHL DFS Picks
6. JIrv’s Discount Stacks and Sample Lineups
7. NHL DFS News and Injury Alerts
8. More DFS Lineup Picks and Analysis

Hey, RotoBallers! I want to introduce myself formally. My name is Jon Irvin. Some of you may know me from the Discord channels and know I love breaking down DFS slates, especially in the MLB and NHL. I enjoy the deep dumpster diving, so to speak, and look forward to helping find the low-owned, overlooked, and unwanted plays.

I predominantly play on DraftKings, so some of my picks are more tailored to their point/price system, but a good spot is a good spot regardless of platform. 

Welcome back, my friends, to the show that never ends. We're so glad you could attend. Come inside! Today's DFS content will be for the main slate for both DraftKings and FanDuel for Monday, December 16th, 2024, at 8:00 PM EDT. We have a traditional small 3-game slate today filled with top-end offenses.

Featured Promo: Get any DFS Premium Bundle for for 10% off using code BALLER! Win more with expert advice from proven winners and exclusive DFS tools. Get instant access to RotoBaller's Lineup Optimizers, Research Stations, daily picks and VIP chat rooms across 10 sports! Go Premium, Win More!

 

DraftKings and FanDuel NHL DFS Picks: First Look Stats

After reading this, jump into the RotoBaller Discord NHL channel and chat with all the other great minds about today's slate. Don’t forget to check out our valuable NHL tools, including the NHL DFS Heat Map. I've begun to implement my personal trend chart. This looks at the average between the L25 and L10, weighing the L10 heavier to help find certain positive or negative trends. 

 

DraftKings and FanDuel Goalies - NHL DFS Picks

Value in net is key on DK with a three-point bonus at the 35-save mark. We can afford to give up an extra goal or two if our goalie can see a steady shot volume against him. Those extra few hundred can get us those top-line forwards.

Jake Oettinger - DK $8.2K || FD $7.8K

Opponent - Washington Capitals

Usually, I scroll straight to the bottom of the player pool to find most of my goalies but tonight is different. Oettinger has been a stonewall at home this year and faces an Ovechkin-less Caps squad, winners of 8 of the last 10 games, who have been holding their own without their captain. Jake comes in tonight with a .926 SV% and a paltry  1.99 GAA at home which should be enough to keep Washington from finding the back of the net.

Others to consider:  Logan Thompson (DK $7.2K || FD $7.2K)

 

DraftKings and FanDuel Centers - NHL DFS Picks

Casey Mittelstadt - DK $4.2K || FD $5.5K 

Opponent -Vancouver Canucks

If you're struggling to afford the likes of MacKinnon, look down to  Casey who has been centering a makeshift COL2 all season and finally has both of his scoring wingers healthy and flanking him behind the terror that is COL1. Mittelstadt gets prime PP1 exposure which only heightens his shared toi with the top Avalance playmakers.

Others to consider:   Leon Draisaitl (DK $7.7K || FD $8.6K )

 

DraftKings and FanDuel Wings - NHL DFS Picks

 Vasily Podkolzin - DK $2.5K || FD $3.6K 

Opponent - Florida Panthers

Vasily has found a home on the left side of Leo and EDM2. With great home metrics as a full line unit, Podkolzin makes for an extreme value punt with 3 points, 3 sog, and 3 blocks over the past 2 games. With plenty of pay-ups on tonight's slate, we could use a min-priced punt to offset our builds.

Others to consider:  Kasperi Kapanen (DK $2.5K || FD $3.5K)

 

DraftKings and FanDuel Defensemen - NHL DFS Picks

When selecting defensemen, especially on DK, I tend to find players with a high chance at both blocks and shots and not concentrate so much on point dependency.

 Mattias Ekholm - DK $4.0K || FD $5.1K

Opponent -Florida Panthers

When searching for a decent floor with a ceiling upside on a nightly basis, look no further than Ekholm. Consistently over 20 mins TOI with exposure to PP and PK units, Mattias contributes on both ends of the ice. Hosting a Panthers team that averages over 30 SF/60 should give him a solid chance at plenty of blocks.

Others to consider:  Esa Lindell (DK $3.2K || FD $4.9K)

Here is my top-25 defensemen chart, focusing more on shot and block peripherals to find a safer floor.

 

JIrv’s Discount Stacks and Sample Lineups

Top  Stacks / Spend Ups

COL1 (Lehkonen/MacKinnon/Rantanen)

Value Stacks

EDM2 (Podkolzin/Draisaitl/Kapanen)

COL2 (Colton/Mittelstadt/Nichushkin)

 

Don't be afraid to go off the beaten path and distinguish yourself from the masses, and as always, good luck, RotoBallers!

NHL DFS News and Injury Alerts

Jack Eichel Tallies Two Helpers On Thursday
Alex DeBrincat Tallies Three Points On Thursday
Jonathan Quick Leads The Way On Thursday
Scott Wedgewood Leaves Thursday's Game Early
Thatcher Demko Dealing With Back Spasms
Victor Hedman Departs Thursday's Game Early
Clayton Keller A Game-Time Call Thursday
Anton Forsberg Rejoins Senators Lineup
Artem Zub Back In Senators Lineup Thursday
Marc-Edouard Vlasic Ready For Season Debut On Thursday

