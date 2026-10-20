Mike's top Week 8 college fantasy football team offense and defense waiver wire streamers - OFF, DEF pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy CFB streaming options with strong matchups.
We don't have any FCS opponents to pick on this week. We also have to compensate for the powerful offenses of Wake Forest, Missouri, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Louisville, and Nebraska. They are all on bye this week. We have to pick on the likes of Cal, Stanford, and Rutgers this week.
Purdue and Clemson were decent last week. Wake, Louisville, and Houston all scored 15 or more fantasy points. Baylor and Pittsburgh had solid defensive weeks. All of the recommended defenses scored four or more points, so that's not bad for plucking waivers.
Waivers for Week 8 open tomorrow. We'll highlight some team offense and team defense adds for Week 8 in college fantasy football. Teams featured are 25% rostered or lower on Yahoo! leagues. I'm going to put these in order of the best claims, not based on roster percentage. The best options aren't always the ones that are on the most rosters.
Waiver Wire Adds Week 8 - Team Offense
Houston OFF
31% rostered
CONNER WEIGMAN JUST WENT OFF IN THE BIGGEST GAME HOUSTON HAS HOSTED IN A DECADE ?
24/33, 343 YDS, 5 TDS, 1 INT vs Oklahoma State
First top-20 matchup at TDECU since 2015. He threw 5 TDs and ran for the first down that iced it. https://t.co/TBaaza9BJs
— CFB Performances (@performancesCFB) October 18, 2026
I'm going to break one of the rules here since it's a week with a lot of byes and this is a superb matchup. Houston is a little above our 25% threshold, but they should be rostered in more leagues for this one.
Most will take a look at the matchup and avoid Utah in Salt Lake City. I get the sentiment, but the Utah defense hasn't been as good this year. The Utes just allowed 391 yards to Kansas and 394 to Colorado. Those are two of the worst offenses in the conference.
On top of that, the Utes haven't played a team that is .500 or better. That's right...all six teams that Utah has faced are 3-4 or worse on the season. Houston is by far the best offense that Utah has faced this year.
The only team that has held Houston under 400 yards of offense this season was Central Florida. They held Houston to 393. The Cougars are averaging 39.3 points per game and 485.1 yards of offense per game.
As you would expect, that translates well to the fantasy realm. Houston has scored at least 10 fantasy points in every game.
Kentucky OFF
2% rostered
Kentucky has only had one bad offensive game. That was against Alabama in Week 2. They mustered seven fantasy points against a strong Oklahoma defense last week on the road.
Aside from the Alabama and Oklahoma games, Kentucky has at least 14 fantasy points in every game. Kenny Minchey has done a great job of running this offense. He has only turned it over once in seven games.
Vanderbilt has allowed more than 400 yards of offense in three straight games. One of those was Arkansas, a team that has struggled to move the ball for much of the season. This matchup is so good that the Kentucky offense can score enough points to help you win your matchup this week.
Northwestern OFF
6% rostered
Aidan Chiles has yet to turn the ball over. Northwestern has only turned it over twice in six games. The first step to offensive success is taking care of the ball. Northwestern also has at least 300 yards of offense against every team. Yes, that includes Indiana.
The Wildcats have scored at least 10 fantasy points in every game. The Chip Kelly offense is working. We all know that Rutgers won't be able to stop them.
How about this creativity from Chip Kelly. https://t.co/kDxo2NwrVA
— coachkou (@coachkou) October 16, 2026
Arizona OFF
3% rostered
The Wildcats have a veteran quarterback, and he's going to get at least one of his receivers back this week. Even without the top two wide receivers, Noah Fifita and the Arizona offense put up 20.25 fantasy points against West Virginia before the bye.
As for Iowa State, you guys remember the Iowa State-West Virginia game, right? Arizona's offense is almost as high-powered as West Virginia's. After a strong start to the season, Iowa State has allowed at least 500 yards of offense in the last two games.
Arizona has scored at least 15 fantasy points in every game since the loss to BYU in Week 2. The Wildcats are rolling right now.
North Carolina State OFF
15% rostered
The Pack is a bit off the map since Wake shut them down. That's not going to happen this week. Not only are the Pack coming off of a bye, but they get one of the worst Power 4 defenses.
Stanford has allowed 36.4 points per game this year. That includes the Elon game in which they only allowed seven points. Every Power 4 team has at least 400 total yards against the Cardinal. Three have broken 500. Notre Dame put up 598.
I don't know if North Carolina State is capable of numbers that gaudy, but 400 seems like a certainty.
Other offenses to consider:
Virginia Tech vs. Clemson, Iowa vs. Minnesota, Arizona vs. Iowa State
Waiver Wire Adds Week 8 - Team Defense
UCLA DEF
5% rostered
A SACK FOR THE NO. 12 @UCLAFootball DEFENSE ?
Watch on NBC https://t.co/Fg4ieN3BAl
— UCLA on BTN (@UCLAOnBTN) October 18, 2026
UCLA on only 5% of rosters is criminal. They are one of the few defenses that can swing a fantasy matchup. The Bruins have scored 54 fantasy points in the last three games alone. The Bruins have forced a stunning 12 turnovers in that span.
Michigan State's offense has been sputtering since Cam Edwards went down. They looked solid last week against Northwestern, but solid won't cut it. The Bruins forced seven turnovers against Oregon. They can get to anyone.
Kentucky DEF
17% rostered
Hey, isn't Will Stein supposed to be an offensive guy? Jay Bateman is turning out to be a great hire. Kentucky has 18 sacks, has forced 16 turnovers, and scored two touchdowns in seven games.
Kentucky picked off Oklahoma four times last week. The Wildcats face another quarterback-challenged team in Vanderbilt this week. You know...the team that just lost to Arkansas.
Baylor DEF
1% rostered
Don't look now, but Baylor has a defense. The Bears have scored at least six fantasy points in every game so far this year. They get their points via sacks. The Bears have 22 sacks on the season, and haven't allowed 20 points in a game yet. Kansas won't be the first to do it.
Virginia Tech DEF
1% rostered
Clemson has trouble running the ball and has a true freshman starting at quarterback. Tait Reynolds has been better lately, but he's still a freshman. The Hokies have been hit and miss defensively so far this year.
They have only forced six turnovers, but the 22 sacks help the bottom line.
Mississippi State DEF
0% rostered
The Oklahoma offense is overwhelmingly the worst in the SEC. It's not close. Yes, Arkansas is included. The Sooners can't run the ball, turn the ball over way too much, and rarely hit open receivers.
The Oklahoma offense is a bumbling mess. The Bulldogs have recovered three fumbles in the last two games. They are going to get plenty of points on turnovers in this one.
Oklahoma has under 300 yards of offense in four of the six games. The only team they topped 400 against was UTEP (401). The Sooners have turned it over 14 times in six games.
Other defenses to consider:
Auburn vs. LSU, Boston College vs. Georgia Tech, Central Florida vs. BYU