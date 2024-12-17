BALLER MOVE: Add in PPR Leagues
ROSTERED IN: 7% of Leagues
ANALYSIS: Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange caught 11 of his 12 targets for 73 yards in the Jags' loss to the New York Jets in Week 15. Such high volume warrants an addition in PPR leagues. While he didn't make any big plays on the day, this workload is a perfect PPR scam to add to your rosters.
5. In Brenton Strange’s 1st game as the Jags TE1 (Engram on IR), he had an amazing role. Strange drew 12 tgts and turned that into 11 rec for 73 yards, with an absolutely elite 30% TPRR and 35.3% 1st read target share.
He appears to be the new Engram, "PPR scam" in this offense.
— Dataroma (@ffdataroma) December 17, 2024
This is a fantastic role to have, and it's due to the absence of starting TE Evan Engram (shoulder) that he can get so many targets. With wide receivers Christian Kirk (collarbone) and Gabe Davis (knee) also out for the season, the pass-catching work is now highly concentrated on Strange, WR Brian Thomas Jr., and running back Travis Etienne Jr.
There aren't many other good players to throw the ball to, so elevated volume for Strange seems likely. We don't expect him to get 12 targets per game from now on, but JAX has such a bad defense that quarterback Mac Jones will likely continue to be forced to throw the ball plenty to catch up.
