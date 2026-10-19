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Biggest Fantasy Football Busts of the Week - Fantasy Outlooks for Bijan Robinson, Bo Nix, Derrick Henry, Cam Skattebo, A.J. Brown

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Several NFL players underwhelmed in Week 6 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Andersen Pickard identifies busts at each position and if they'll bounce back.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Quarterback Busts
Fantasy Football Running Back Busts
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Busts
Fantasy Football Tight End Busts
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season had a little bit of everything, including a nail-biter in London and near-comeback efforts from the Saints and Falcons. We continued to see several big performances from top players, as well as some huge bounce-back showings from players who disappointed last week.

However, Week 6 wasn't a memorable experience for every player. A common trend was that many notable NFL players drastically underperformed. These "busts" failed to meet their fantasy expectations and may have cost their managers an opportunity to win their matchups in Week 6.

Let's take a look at the biggest busts from Week 6, as well as whether or not we can still have some trust in these players moving forward. All point totals are based on the PPR scoring system. Players who were limited due to injury are exempt from being featured.

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Fantasy Football Quarterback Busts

Bo Nix, 4.5 FPTS

The Broncos won in overtime on Thursday night, but Nix had a very quiet day. The former first-round pick threw for just 107 yards, and while he didn't turn over the football, he also finished the game without a touchdown. Nix is a mid-to-low QB2 rest-of-season, but he could jump to fringe top-12 territory for Week 7 against a very porous Cardinals defense.

Jacoby Brissett, 7.9 FPTS

The Cardinals eked out a win on Sunday, but Brissett had a quiet fantasy performance with 218 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. The good news is that his touchdown tendencies should rebound next week, but we'd also like to see him bring his three-game interception streak to an end.

 

Fantasy Football Running Back Busts

MarShawn Lloyd, 1.0 FPTS

Lloyd briefly exited Sunday's game with an undisclosed injury, but he remains eligible for this list because he returned to the game rather quickly. The 25-year-old has been quite disappointing this season, but we thought perhaps he was turning a corner after totaling 26.6 fantasy points over his last two games. Sunday was a dud, and his stock will take another hit now that Josh Jacobs is returning.

Derrick Henry, 5.0 FPTS

Henry had an uncharacteristically quiet game in the Ravens' loss to the Browns. He logged 17 carries, but he finished with a total of just 58 rushing yards, plus one catch for two receiving yards. To make matters worse, he lost his first fumble of the season. Given that Henry had posted 15+ fantasy points in every game prior to this week, he should bounce back as a high-end RB1 against Cincinnati.

Cam Skattebo, 0.0 FPTS

Head coach John Harbaugh was adamant that Skattebo wasn't in the doghouse on Sunday, but the stats tell a different story. The 24-year-old was held without a touch while playing just 7.8% of the offensive snaps. The Giants are apparently looking for one of their four running backs to prove themselves worthy of more touches, and Skattebo hasn't done anything to separate himself in this backfield.

Emanuel Wilson, 5.2 FPTS

Wilson led the backfield with 14 carries, but he saw significantly less playing time (32% snap share) than George Holani (58% snap share). The 27-year-old also finished without a catch and was held to a modest 3.7 yards per carry. He's a fringe RB3 for Week 7 against the Chiefs, and he'll immediately belong on the bench if the Seahawks activate Zach Charbonnet (knee).

Bijan Robinson, 7.3 FPTS

The Falcons tried to mount a late comeback effort, but Robinson wasn't much of a factor. He logged just nine carries, and he finished the game with negative eight receiving yards on two catches. This was his first game of the season with single-digit fantasy points. He should have no trouble getting back on track as a high-end RB1 in Week 7 against the 49ers.

Rhamondre Stevenson, 3.6 FPTS

The Patriots won on Sunday, but neither Stevenson nor TreVeyon Henderson really got going. The 28-year-old had just 14 carries for 36 rushing yards, and he didn't contribute as a high-volume receiver like he usually does. In fact, this was Stevenson's first game without a target since Week 3 of the 2024 season, also against the Jets. He's a fringe top-24 running back for Week 7.

Tyler Allgeier, 5.8 FPTS

Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was sidelined this week, leaving Allgeier atop the depth chart against the Rams. While he did lead the team in touches, he was out-produced by Bam Knight in terms of yardage and receiving contributions. Allgeier would drop to the RB3 tier if Love remains absent for Week 7 against the Broncos.

 

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Busts

Denzel Boston, 2.5 FPTS

Boston, a potential Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate, turned in a bust performance with just one catch on five targets. The 22-year-old had ranked as the WR18 in PPR scoring entering this week, and he should bounce back as a top-24 option when the AFC North-leading Browns cruise into Tennessee for Week 7.

Michael Wilson, 7.2 FPTS

Wilson has been held in check over the last two weeks, and it's fair to wonder if he had actually been benefiting from Marvin Harrison Jr. taking away some of the defensive attention. We're optimistic that Wilson can bounce back as a low-end WR2 against a Broncos defense that allowed at least five receptions to each of the Seahawks' top three receivers last week.

Brian Thomas Jr., 0.0 FPTS

Thomas played 15 snaps in the first half and then didn't see the field at all for the rest of the game. He finished Sunday's loss with zero catches on two targets. The former first-round pick has been a massive disappointment this season and can be dropped in fantasy leagues with 12 or fewer teams.

Jaylen Waddle, 6.4 FPTS

The trade to Denver was supposed to represent a fresh start for Waddle, but so far, it has produced disappointing results. Both Waddle and teammate Courtland Sutton have struggled to get on the fantasy radar consistently. The former finished Week 6 with just four catches for 24 yards. His low volume is concerning, and he's averaging just 6.7 yards per catch over the last four weeks.

Wan'Dale Robinson, 5.2 FPTS

Robinson posted 11+ points in each of his last three games entering this week, but he came back down to earth on Sunday with just three catches, albeit on seven targets. The short-yardage receiver continues to be heavily involved, as he earned seven targets in the win. However, it resulted in just three catches for 22 yards. He'll rank as a low-floor WR3/flex for Week 7.

A.J. Brown, 5.7 FPTS

Brown couldn't get going in his first game back from injury, but it wasn't for a lack of volume. Brown caught just three of his 10 targets and finished the game with several drops, as well as a muffed onside kick recovery. Typically known for his sure hands, the veteran receiver is still worth starting as a high-end WR2 or low-end WR1 for Week 7 against the Bears.

 

Fantasy Football Tight End Busts

Pat Freiermuth, 3.1 FPTS

Freiermuth had three touchdowns over his last two games entering this week, and he was a candidate for even more passing volume with Roman Wilson (finger) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) both on injured reserve. Instead, he was extremely quiet with just two catches for 11 yards. He was out-produced by Darnell Washington, who had four catches and vultured a potential Freiermuth touchdown.

Harold Fannin Jr., 1.9 FPTS

Fannin was held to just one catch for the second week in a row. He has maintained a very large snap share on offense, but he and Deshaun Watson simply haven't been able to connect for multiple completions in a single game since Week 4. He'll return to TE1 form for Week 7, but he certainly has a lower floor than before.

A.J. Barner, 4.6 FPTS

Barner has played at least 90% of the snaps in each of his last four games, but he failed to meet his projections in three of those four — including this week in Denver. The high participation rate is very encouraging, but until he starts to produce consistently, fantasy managers can leave him on the bench or on waivers.

Jake Ferguson, 3.3 FPTS

Sunday represented a major step in the wrong direction for Ferguson, who lost his starting role to Brevyn Spann-Ford. Ferguson had just two catches and can be dropped to waivers in many fantasy leagues with 12 or fewer teams.

Juwan Johnson, 0.0 FPTS

The Saints' offense looked solid on Sunday as quarterback Tyler Shough threw for three touchdowns. Johnson was an exception to that trend, finishing with zero catches on two targets. Although he's still a low-end TE1 for Week 7, we can't help but notice that he has fewer than 6.0 PPR points in each of his last two games.

Tyler Higbee, 4.2 FPTS

This was a potential smash spot for Higbee, but he ultimately came up very short of his projections. Although he did catch four passes in the loss, he finished with a modest total of 22 receiving yards, and he also lost a fumble. His fantasy outlook will remain bleak if Terrance Ferguson (ankle) returns from injured reserve after Week 7.

Mark Andrews, 1.4 FPTS

Andrews had his worst game of the season on Sunday, catching just one pass for four yards. He was significantly outperformed by fellow tight end Josh Cuevas (four catches, 44 yards, one touchdown). The veteran pass-catcher has been inconsistent throughout this season, posting single-digit fantasy points in three of his last four games. He is a riskier play for Week 7 against the Bengals.

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