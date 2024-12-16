Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (knee) sustained a knee injury during their Week 14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. O'Connell was forced out of the game, allowing Desmond Ridder to step in as the temporary QB1.
This week, O'Connell was unable to participate in any practice sessions. However, he was listed as questionable for Monday's game and still has an outside chance of suiting up.
Will O'Connell play against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15 on Monday night? Let's dive into his injury and its impacts.
Aidan O'Connell Fantasy Football Injury Update
O'Connell underwent an MRI following his injury last weekend, according to Ian Rapoport, which is not a promising sign. The 26-year-old was eventually diagnosed with a bone bruise on his left knee.
From @GMFB: #Saints QB Derek Carr is feared to have broken his left hand, while the #Raiders await word on further testing from QB Aidan O’Connell (knee). pic.twitter.com/nhIUC7fT8a
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2024
While O'Connell was listed as a non-participant on the injury report all week, head coach Antonio Pierce noted that O'Connell did participate in the team's walkthrough on Wednesday. While this is not an indicator of any stretch, it does at least keep the door open for him to suit up on Monday evening, even if it is an uphill battle.
UPDATE: Desmond Ridder is expected to start for the Raiders
Aidan O'Connell Fantasy Football Injury Impact
For now, fantasy managers should expect Ridder to be given the starting nod for Monday's tilt against the Atlanta Falcons.
#Raiders HC Antonio Pierce said they're still waiting for a diagnosis for QB Aidan O'Connell (left knee), but already said he expects QB Desmond Ridder to start against the Falcons next Monday.
— Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) December 9, 2024
Before exiting early last weekend, O'Connell tallied 104 passing yards with a rushing score and an interception, while Ridder added 101 passing yards in relief. While both quarterbacks have been tough to trust in all formats, Ridder could be worth a look as a high-risk flex option for DFS formats.
Facing the Atlanta Falcons, who have allowed the sixth-most PPR points to opposing QBs this season, could open the door for the Cincinnati product to provide great value at his current salary. In addition, fantasy managers in deeper Superflex formats should look to stash Ridder before game time in case O'Connell is unable to play.
