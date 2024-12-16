X
Unexpected Boom Performances: Fantasy Football Risers Include Aaron Rodgers, Tyjae Spears, Rashod Bateman, Jalen Coker, Romeo Doubs

3 weeks ago by
Romeo Doubs - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Week 15 marked the first week of the playoffs for many fantasy football leagues, and a lot of stars showed up and showed out for their managers. A trio of passers picked apart their opposition: Josh Allen, Jared Goff, and Lamar Jackson all scored more than 35 fantasy points in dominant outings.

Some big-name receivers also shined. Davante Adams caught nine passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns, and both Mike Evans and Amon-Ra St. Brown racked up over 30 half-PPR points in the late window. Rookie Brian Thomas Jr. was not far behind with 27.5 half-PPR points.

However, this week also featured some strong games from players who have not gotten as much attention in fantasy leagues. Let's take a look at five of Week 15's unexpected booms, beginning with a future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not been entirely impressive in what is essentially his debut season with the New York Jets. He entered Week 15 with just two top-10 QB finishes this year in 13 starts. Moreover, before this past week, Rodgers had three scoring tosses in just one game this year: Week 9 versus Houston.

Fortunately for Rodgers and the Jets, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a woeful pass defense. Rodgers completed just 16 of his 30 passing attempts, but those 16 completions went for 289 yards and three scores. The last of those touchdowns was a 71-yarder to Davante Adams late in the fourth quarter. The 41-year-old Rodgers also rushed for 45 yards.

Rodgers scored 30.06 fantasy points this week. This leaves him as the week's current QB4 behind only the aforementioned monstrous performances of Allen, Goff, and Jackson. This will be his highest finish this season, and his point total easily exceeds his previous season-best of 21.04 fantasy points set in Week 3.

With his strong Week 15 stat line and his 339 passing yards in Week 14, Rodgers in theory would be an enticing waiver acquisition this week. However, the Jets will face the Rams in Week 16; Los Angeles has been tough against opposing quarterbacks this season. Fantasy managers searching for a streaming option may wish to look elsewhere.

 

Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans

Once a preseason breakout candidate, second-year running back Tyjae Spears has largely had a forgettable season for the Titans. He has reached 50 rushing yards zero times, and he has gotten more than seven rushing attempts just once. Spears also entered Week 15 with just one touchdown on the season.

On Sunday, Spears found a lot of success against Cincinnati. While he did rush for just five yards on his four carries, he managed to score a TD on the ground. Spears was primarily effective through the air, though. He caught six of his seven targets for a team-leading 87 yards and a touchdown.

According to PFF, Spears played more than half of Tennessee's offensive snaps for the first time this season. He benefited from Tony Pollard exiting the game temporarily with an ankle issue. Moreover, the game script forced the Titans to favor the pass in the second half, leading to much of Spears's receiving production.

Spears stands as Week 15's RB5 through Sunday with 24.2 half-PPR points. He is definitely worth adding off of waivers in fantasy leagues ahead of Week 16. With the quarterback situation in Tennessee unclear, Spears may be getting many targets from Mason Rudolph moving forward like he did this week.

 

Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore's passing offense was very efficient on Sunday, and receiver Rashod Bateman contributed to that. In the second quarter, Bateman caught a downfield pass while wide open and proceeded to juke out two Giants defensive backs for a 49-yard touchdown. Later in the quarter, QB Lamar Jackson found Bateman for a 20-yard score.

Bateman finished the day with three catches, 80 yards, two TDs, and 21.5 half-PPR points, making him Week 15's tentative WR8. The outing came after a difficult game for the fourth-year wideout. In Week 13, Bateman had a season-low 40-percent snap share due to a knee injury and got no targets. Baltimore's Week 14 bye clearly helped him heal.

With seven targets on Sunday, receiver Zay Flowers was again the top receiving option for the Ravens. Bateman can definitely produce as the WR2 in a Baltimore passing attack that has been on fire this season. Still, he has gotten more than five targets on just two occasions this year, limiting his value for fantasy managers.

Although he obviously will not score multiple TDs every week, Bateman has earned double-digit half-PPR points in six of 14 games this year. In leagues where he remains on waivers, he should be picked up in short order. Fantasy managers looking for receiver help can turn to Bateman without issue ahead of Week 16.

 

Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

Panthers receiver Jalen Coker began the season on the practice squad before he was promoted to the active roster ahead of Week 4. The undrafted rookie out of Holy Cross saw just nine targets over the next four weeks, though he did have a four-catch, 68-yard performance against Chicago in Week 5.

With then-teammate Diontae Johnson inactive for Week 8, Coker put up four grabs for 78 yards and a TD. With Johnson traded away to Baltimore, Coker proceeded to earn 11 targets over the next two weeks before suffering a quadriceps injury. He missed Carolina's ensuing three matchups before returning for Week 15 versus Dallas.

Coker had a career-best performance against the Cowboys. He caught four of his six targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in the 30-14 loss. With the first half winding down, Coker snuck past the Dallas defense and was found by quarterback Bryce Young for an 83-yard catch-and-run score.

Coker's 19.0 half-PPR points put him at the week's WR11 spot after Sunday's slate of games. He now has scored at least 15 half-PPR points in two of his past four appearances. Coker will continue to have a real role in Carolina's offense, and therefore he is worth looking into as a waiver addition entering Week 16.

 

Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers

Packers receiver Romeo Doubs has had a turbulent season. He had a quiet start to the year, and then he was suspended by Green Bay for Week 5 after two unexcused absences from practice. While Doubs did come back with 215 receiving yards and two TDs over the next three weeks post-suspension, his production quickly subsided after that.

After missing two straight games in the concussion protocol, Doubs returned in Week 15 with one of his best showings of the year. Doubs caught three passes for 40 yards, though his most important stat was his two trips to the end zone. His touchdowns helped the Packers win 30-13 in Seattle on Sunday Night Football.

With 17.5 half-PPR points, Doubs ranks as Week 15's WR12 ahead of Monday night. He has not seen more than six targets since Week 7, but he has been consistently involved. Doubs has gotten at least five looks in five of his last six appearances. He also out-snapped all other Green Bay receivers this week except Christian Watson, according to PFF.

Doubs should be a viable fantasy option moving forward, although he may not be an ideal member of your starting lineup. Still, with Doubs on waivers in a substantial number of leagues, he is worth an add. He will look to build on his Week 15 numbers next week as the Packers host the Saints.



View All News

