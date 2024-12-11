X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

Top Fantasy Football Playoffs D/ST Rankings (Weeks 15, 16, 17) - Defense Streamers and Starts

2 days ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
Von Miller Buffalo Bills Defense - Fantasy Football DST, Defense Streamers, Waiver Wire IDP
In This Article hide
1. D/ST Strength of Schedule: Weeks 15-17
2. Fantasy Football Playoffs D/ST Streamers
3. Other D/ST Options For Fantasy Playoffs
4. Fool’s Gold Streamers To Avoid
5. D/ST Streaming Action Plan
6. More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome RotoBallers to our fantasy football playoffs D/ST streamers and starts for Weeks 15, 16, and 17. The fantasy football playoffs are right around the corner, and now is the perfect time to line up your fantasy defenses for the rest of the year. Getting ahead of your league mates and picking up defenses that have a great upcoming schedule could be the difference between a championship or a first-round exit.

This article will go through the best defenses to pick up and play for the fantasy football playoffs (Week 15 through Week 17). The defenses on this list should be added in most formats heading into the final weeks of the season.

So, here are the best fantasy football defenses to stream during the fantasy football playoffs. If you want only weekly defensive rankings, be sure to check out the RotoBaller website.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

D/ST Strength of Schedule: Weeks 15-17

There will be plenty of defenses to stream during the fantasy football playoffs. So, if you haven't picked up a defense yet for the final three weeks, no worries because all the options on this list will be rostered in under 60% of ESPN leagues.

Streaming defenses during the fantasy football playoffs is pivotal if you want to move on to the next round. While the Steelers and Eagles have been some of the better fantasy defensive options this season, fantasy managers might want to look elsewhere for the playoffs.

Pittsburgh will play the Eagles, Ravens, and Chiefs in the final three weeks, and Philadelphia will go up against the Steelers and Commanders in the first two rounds.

At this point in the season, it might be best to carry two or three different defenses on your roster. Fantasy managers should think about dropping those low-end bench pieces and instead pick up a defense that has a great matchup in either Week 15, Week 16, or Week 17. So, let's dive in and look at the best defenses to stream during the fantasy football playoffs.

 

Fantasy Football Playoffs D/ST Streamers 

Arizona Cardinals D/ST (Week 15 & 16 Target)

  • Week 15 Opponent: New England Patriots (27th)
  • Week 16 Opponent: Carolina Panthers (18th)
  • ESPN Rostership: 59.8%

The Cardinals have been one of the most added defenses in fantasy over the past few weeks. If they are somehow still available on waivers, make sure to pick them up right now. Aside from last week's loss to the Seahawks, this Arizona defense has been on a roll lately and has a fantastic matchup to open up the fantasy football playoffs in Week 15 against the Patriots.

The Cardinals have totaled at least five sacks in three of the past five weeks and are allowing only 17.1 points per game over the last seven contests. So, this defense will be a must-start against the Patriots. New England has given up 43 sacks this season (tied for the fourth-most), and Drake Maye has thrown an interception in five straight games.

Arizona can also be used in Week 16 against the Panthers, but Bryce Young has played better in recent weeks. So, this defense won't necessarily be a must-start in the second round of the fantasy playoffs. Young has only been sacked six times over the last five games and hasn't turned over the ball much in recent weeks. Still, this Cardinals unit will likely be a top-12 play that week.

Buffalo Bills D/ST (Week 16 & 17 Target)

  • Week 16 Opponent: New England Patriots (27th)
  • Week 17 Opponent: New York Jets (19th)
  • ESPN Rostership: 53.5%

The Bills are one of my favorite defensive targets heading into the fantasy football playoffs, especially if you have Week 15 already figured out. Buffalo will play the Patriots in Week 16 and the Jets in Week 17. New England has given up 43 sacks this season (tied for the fourth-most), and Maye has been sacked at least three times in four of the past five games.

Then, the Bills defense will go up against a Jets offense that has struggled offensively for most of the year. Aaron Rodgers has been sacked at least three times in four of the past five games, and this offensive line ranks 25th in pass-block win rate this season.

This New York offense could also decide to sit Rodgers down the stretch at some point since the team won't be playing for anything in the final weeks.

With those two great matchups in the fantasy football playoffs, this Bills defense is a must-add in fantasy. This unit also currently ranks tied for third in takeaways (24) and 12th in pass-rush win rate. So, fantasy managers should pick this defense up before Week 15.

Baltimore Ravens D/ST (Week 15 Target)

  • Week 15 Opponent: New York Giants (30th) 
  • ESPN Rostership: 48.1%

The Ravens have surely had their struggles on defense this season. However, this unit will be a top-5 play in the first round of the fantasy football playoffs against the Giants. New York has given up 42 sacks through 13 weeks (tied for the sixth-most), and this offensive line has allowed 12 sacks over the last three games.

As a result, this Ravens defense needs to be picked up in all leagues for Week 15. Baltimore ranks third in sacks (41), and this unit has totaled at least three sacks in four of the past five games. Those sacks will certainly come into play in this game, considering the Giants are banged up along the offensive line and currently rank 21st in pass-block win rate.

Los Angeles Chargers D/ST (Week 17 Target)

  • Week 17 Opponent: New England Patriots (27th)
  • ESPN Rostership: 50.3%

If you already have Week 15 and Week 16 figured out and want a potential defense for the fantasy football championship, the Chargers should be your top priority. They are still rostered in under 50% of ESPN leagues, and this defense currently ranks eighth in fantasy points this season. As a result, Los Angeles will be a top-three play in Week 17 against the Patriots.

New England has given up 43 sacks this season (tied for the fourth-most), and Maye has thrown an interception in five straight games. Even though this Patriots offense has looked better with the rookie under center, the offensive line remains a huge problem for this team. This unit ranks 32nd in pass-block win rate through 13 weeks.

So, make sure to pick up this Chargers defense before the fantasy football playoffs begin. Los Angeles ranks fifth in sacks (36) and tied for 10th in takeaways (17) this season.

Cincinnati Bengals D/ST (Week 15 & 16 Target)

  • Week 15 Opponent: Tennessee Titans (32nd)
  • Week 16 Opponent: Cleveland Browns (31st)
  • ESPN Rostership: 27.7%

The Bengals' defense is an interesting case heading into the fantasy football playoffs because this unit has two fantastic matchups in the first two rounds. Cincinnati will play the Titans in Week 15 and the Browns in Week 16. Both offenses have struggled to protect the quarterback this season, and opposing defenses are averaging over 10.5 fantasy points per game against these offenses in 2024.

However, the Bengals are not a great defensive team. They rank 26th in yards allowed per game, 29th in points allowed per game, and 25th in pass-rush win rate. This Cincinnati defense has also allowed over 30 points in four of the past six games. Still, this unit can be picked in some 12-plus team leagues heading into the fantasy football playoffs.

The Titans have given up 45 sacks this season (third-most), and Will Levis has been sacked 24 times over the last five games. As for the Browns, this offensive line has allowed the second-most sacks (53) this year. Given that Jameis Winston has also thrown nine interceptions since Week 9, the Bengals' defense has some fantasy potential in both Week 15 and Week 16.

Indianapolis Colts D/ST (Week 16 & 17 Target)

  • Week 16 Opponent: Tennessee Titans (32nd)
  • Week 17 Opponent: New York Giants (30th)
  • ESPN Rostership: 10.2%

The Colts' defense deserves to be rostered in more leagues as we head into the fantasy football playoffs. Although Indianapolis will play the Broncos in Week 15, this unit will have a great matchup in Week 16 against the Titans and in Week 17 against the Giants. Playing against both of these offenses makes this defense a must-add for the final two weeks of the season. 

Levis has been sacked 24 times over the past five weeks, and New York quarterbacks have been sacked 12 times across the last three games. Opposing defenses are also averaging 11.2 fantasy points per game against the Titans offense and 10.4 fantasy points per game against the Giants offense this season.

As a result, the Colts are a strong defense to pick up and play in the final two weeks of the fantasy season. Indianapolis has totaled at least three sacks in three straight games and currently ranks tied for 13th in sacks (32). Those solid sack numbers will surely play a part in both weeks, as the Giants and Titans rank bottom-12 in pass-block win rate this season.

  

Other D/ST Options For Fantasy Playoffs

Here are some other fantasy defenses to consider over the next three weeks. These defenses are rostered in under 55% of ESPN leagues. 

  • New York Jets (42.2% rostership)
    • Week 15 opponent: 21st-ranked Jaguars 
  • Washington Commanders (29.6% rostership)
    • Week 15 opponent: 22nd-ranked Saints
  • Green Bay Packers (29.9% rostership)
    • Week 15 opponent: 28th-ranked Seahawks
    • Week 16 Opponent: 22nd-ranked Saints
  • New Orleans Saints (53.7% rostership)
    • Week 17 opponent: 29th-ranked Raiders

 

Fool’s Gold Streamers To Avoid

Atlanta Falcons D/ST 

  • Week 15 Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders (29th)
  • Week 16 Opponent: New York Giants (30th)
  • ESPN Rostership: 8.8%

Some fantasy managers might be running to the waiver wire to pick up this Falcons defense due to the team's upcoming schedule. Atlanta will play the Raiders in Week 15 and the Giants in Week 16. Although these matchups look great on paper, fantasy managers should consider rolling with other defenses during these two weeks.

The Falcons rank bottom-5 in pressure rate, 29th in pass-rush win rate, and 32nd in sacks per game (1.5). So, even though this defense does have two favorable matchups in Week 15 and Week 16, it'll be hard to trust this unit in the first two rounds of the fantasy football playoffs. This Atlanta defense just doesn't have a high enough floor in fantasy during these weeks.

 

D/ST Streaming Action Plan

Planning out your fantasy D/ST might require some work, but it might be necessary to win a fantasy football championship. Here are some different ways to line up your defensive streams over the next three weeks in the fantasy playoffs.

Option 1: 

  1. Play the Cardinals defense in Week 15 
  2. Play the Bills defense in Week 16
  3. Play the Bills/Chargers defense in Week 17

Option 2: 

  1. Play the Ravens/Cardinals defense in Week 15 
  2. Play the Colts defense in Week 16 and Week 17

Option 3: 

  1. Play the Bengals defense in Week 15 and Week 16
  2. Play the Chargers defense in Week 17


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Video: Week 15 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis
Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 15 Lineups Include Rico Dowdle, Khalil Shakir, Russell Wilson
Fantasy Football Dynasty Watch: Top College Fantasy Football Players Week 15 (2024)
Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 15: Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, Stone Smartt
Free Week 15 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions
Week 15 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Alvin Kamara, DeVonta Smith, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Jayden Reed
NFL Week 15 Fantasy Football Weather Report
Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 15 Matchups Analysis
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 15 (Sunday Main Slate)
Week 15 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings: Bengals D/ST, Cardinals D/ST, Chiefs D/ST, Jets D/ST, Broncos D/ST, Chargers D/ST, Falcons D/ST



POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Scott Laughton16 mins ago

Ties Flyers Record With Four-Goal Performance
NHL24 mins ago

Ryan O’Reilly Returns With Three-Point Effort
Victor Hedman30 mins ago

Day-To-Day With A Lower-Body Injury
Aidan O'Connell12 hours ago

Doesn't Practice On Thursday
Jusuf Nurkic13 hours ago

Off The Injury Report
Kevin Durant13 hours ago

Expected Back Against The Jazz
Austin Reaves13 hours ago

Likely Out Again On Friday
Patrick Williams13 hours ago

Questionable Against The Hornets
Josh Giddey13 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday Night
Kyle Bradish13 hours ago

Begins Throwing Program
Nikola Vucevic13 hours ago

Questionable Versus Charlotte
Marquise Brown13 hours ago

Receives Final Clearance To Practice
Malcolm Brogdon14 hours ago

Out Again On Friday Night
Jake Haener14 hours ago

Named The Starter Against Commanders
Kenneth Walker III14 hours ago

Out Again On Thursday
Nolan Arenado14 hours ago

Would Approve Of Trade To The Bronx
San Francisco 49ers14 hours ago

Nick Bosa, Dre Greenlaw Both Active For 49ers
Isaac Guerendo14 hours ago

Officially Active On Thursday Night
Anthony Davis14 hours ago

Expected To Suit Up On Friday
Austin Reaves14 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday
Jalen Duren14 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday's Contest
LeBron James15 hours ago

Ruled Out For Friday's Game
Sam Hauser15 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Jalen Duren15 hours ago

Could Miss Thursday's Game
Jimmy Butler15 hours ago

Will Play Thursday
Jayson Tatum15 hours ago

Out On Thursday Night
Jake McCabe15 hours ago

Available On Thursday
Ladd McConkey15 hours ago

Limited Again In Thursday's Practice
Scott Mayfield15 hours ago

Rejoins Islanders Lineup
Yanni Gourde15 hours ago

Absent Against Bruins
Jack Drury16 hours ago

Set For Hand Surgery
Trevor Zegras16 hours ago

To Miss Six Weeks Following Knee Surgery
Roman Josi16 hours ago

Out On Thursday
J.T. Miller16 hours ago

Returns To Action Thursday
San Francisco 49ers16 hours ago

Nick Bosa Likely To Play On Thursday
Trey McBride17 hours ago

Remains Limited On Thursday
Will Dissly17 hours ago

Sidelined Again On Thursday
Evan Engram17 hours ago

Does Not Practice On Thursday
Justin Herbert17 hours ago

Returns To Practice On Thursday
George Pickens17 hours ago

Remains Sidelined On Thursday
Alvin Kamara17 hours ago

Misses Another Practice
Tony Pollard19 hours ago

Not Spotted At Thursday's Practice
Francisco Lindor19 hours ago

Back Injury In The Rearview Mirror
Rafael Devers19 hours ago

Red Sox Prepared To Keep Rafael Devers At Third Base
Cody Bellinger19 hours ago

Yankees Targeting Cody Bellinger
D'Andre Swift20 hours ago

Roschon Johnson Not Practicing On Thursday
Breece Hall20 hours ago

Skipping Another Practice
Mike Evans20 hours ago

Not Seen On Thursday
Bucky Irving21 hours ago

Not Seen At Thursday's Practice
Aidan O'Connell21 hours ago

Hopes To Play On Monday Night
David Njoku21 hours ago

Unlikely To Play In Week 15
Tim Stützle22 hours ago

Tim Stutzle Notches Two Power-Play Assists Wednesday
Drake Batherson22 hours ago

Tallies Four Points Versus Ducks
Owen Power22 hours ago

Picks Up Two Points In Losing Effort
Pete Alonso22 hours ago

Mets Still Trying To Bring Back Pete Alonso
Mika Zibanejad22 hours ago

Scores 300th Career Goal
Adam Fox22 hours ago

Records Three Points In Wednesday's Win
Corbin Burnes22 hours ago

Giants The Favorites To Land Corbin Burnes
K'Andre Miller23 hours ago

Sustains An Upper-Body Injury
Javonte Green23 hours ago

Questionable For Meeting With Kings
Josh Richardson23 hours ago

To Sit Out At Least One Week
Jimmy Butler23 hours ago

Probable For Thursday's Matchup
Ausar Thompson23 hours ago

Ready To Return On Thursday
Sam Hauser23 hours ago

Doubtful For Thursday
Al Horford23 hours ago

Available Versus Pistons
Brenton Doyle1 day ago

Rockies Plan To Hit Brenton Doyle At Leadoff
Mitch Keller2 days ago

Jared Jones, Mitch Keller Available For Trade
Shane Bieber2 days ago

Throwing From 90 Feet
Cam Talbot2 days ago

Set To Return On Thursday
Yanni Gourde2 days ago

Misses Wednesday's Practice
David Gustafsson2 days ago

In Concussion Protocol
Linus Ullmark2 days ago

Takes On Low-Scoring Ducks
Leo Carlsson2 days ago

Returns From Six-Game Absence
Chicago White Sox2 days ago

Braden Montgomery Traded To White Sox
Kyle Teel2 days ago

White Sox Land Catching Prospect Kyle Teel
Garrett Crochet2 days ago

Red Sox Acquiring Garrett Crochet From White Sox
Kyle Tucker2 days ago

Astros Targeting Seiya Suzuki, Isaac Paredes In Potential Kyle Tucker Trade
Seattle Mariners2 days ago

Mariners, Ichiro Suzuki To Make Push For Roki Sasaki
Dylan Cease2 days ago

Orioles Interested In Acquiring Dylan Cease
Luis Robert Jr.2 days ago

Reds Interested In Luis Robert Jr.
Jake Burger2 days ago

Rangers Acquire Jake Burger From Marlins
Washington Nationals3 days ago

Nationals Win MLB Draft Lottery
Nathan Eovaldi3 days ago

Reunites With Rangers On Three-Year Deal
Andrés Giménez3 days ago

Blue Jays Acquire Andres Gimenez From Guardians
Alexandre Pantoja4 days ago

Gets Second-Round Win At UFC 310
Kai Asakura4 days ago

Submitted At UFC 310
Alexander Volkov4 days ago

Takes Split-Decision Loss
Ciryl Gane4 days ago

Edges Out Split Decision At UFC 310
MMA4 days ago

Doo Ho Choi Scores TKO Win At UFC 310
Nate Landwehr5 days ago

Gets TKO'd At UFC 310
Kron Gracie5 days ago

Gets Knocked Out At UFC 310
Bryce Mitchell5 days ago

Scores Knockout Win At UFC 310
Ian Machado Garry5 days ago

Suffers First Defeat At UFC 310
Shavkat Rakhmonov5 days ago

Remains Undefeated After UFC 310
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

 

Video: Week 15 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis

The fantasy football playoffs are underway for the vast majority of leagues, meaning each decision is crucial in the quest for a title for fantasy managers. Let us help with those "championship choices" by checking out our favorite 2024 fantasy football must-start wide receivers for Week 15! RotoBaller's Matt Donnelly discusses his top "Must Start" […]

Justin Herbert - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 15 Lineups Include Rico Dowdle, Khalil Shakir, Russell Wilson

Finally! The fantasy playoffs are here! If you’re reading this article, congratulations on making the dance. Now that you’re in, anything can happen and the previous 14 weeks don’t matter at all. Everything comes down to these final three weeks. Throughout the season, I’ve tried to be as transparent as I can be with my […]

Dillon Gabriel - College Football Rankings, NCAA CFB DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Dynasty Watch: Top College Fantasy Football Players Week 15 (2024)

The biggest stars usually shine brightest on the biggest stages. That would be conference championship week. The time before everything goes nuts with the transfer portal and opt-outs. There were only nine games last weekend. Which players showed out for the pro scouts? We will introduce you to these college players earlier than many of […]

Rico Dowdle - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 15: Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, Stone Smartt

Week 15 is here, and I’m back with another edition of fantasy football bold predictions. This week’s list of bold predictions will include Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, and Stone Smartt. Every week, I will provide some fun and bold fantasy football predictions. While these bold predictions aren’t the most likely outcomes, […]

Joe Mixon - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Free Week 15 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions

We enter Week 15 coming off another 1-1 outing. The Steelers won comfortably in their rematch with the Cleveland Browns, and we easily cashed that ticket. The Chargers couldn’t hang on to close out the Chiefs, and we lost that moneyline play on a last-second field goal. However, we finished Week 14 up +.9 units, […]

Week 15 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Alvin Kamara, DeVonta Smith, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Jayden Reed

Welcome to the fantasy football playoffs! Whether you successfully navigated difficult matchups and injuries or lucked into drafting Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry in the first two rounds, you've made it to the dance and have a shot at a championship. Now, the lineup decisions get tougher. Below are my 10 fantasy football busts, or […]

Jameis Winston - NFL DFS Picks, Waiver Wire, Fantasy Football Rankings

NFL Week 15 Fantasy Football Weather Report

The fantasy football playoffs are here! But that also means the weather is taking a turn for the worse. And in the NFL, weather can significantly impact games, particularly as we head into the colder months of the season. In this article, we will examine how various weather elements could influence the games scheduled for […]

Derrick Henry - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 15 Matchups Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another start'em and sit'em piece as we look ahead to Week 15! This Week 15 matchups analysis and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em will help you make the right lineup decisions in the first round of the fantasy football playoffs.  It's wild to think we are already in Week 15 of the NFL season and […]

Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 15 (Sunday Main Slate)

Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Week 15 - Sunday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now into the holiday season, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage of. Our partners at PrizePicks offer some of […]

Ravens Defense - Fantasy Football DST Rankings, Draft Sleepers, IDP Targets

Week 15 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings: Bengals D/ST, Cardinals D/ST, Chiefs D/ST, Jets D/ST, Broncos D/ST, Chargers D/ST, Falcons D/ST

It's make-or-break time for your fantasy teams, as most leagues have entered the postseason portion of the 2024 campaign. If you lose, you go home, so use our Week 15 fantasy football defense (D/ST) rankings for 2024 if you need assistance. We'll help you identify the top available D/ST streamer. Ahead of the all-important Week […]

Sincere McCormick - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Updated Waiver Wire Rankings Week 15 (2024) - Mid-Week Fantasy Football Pickups Include Braelon Allen, Christian Watson, Cedric Tillman, Stone Smartt

Most waivers in fantasy leagues run on Tuesdays and Wednesdays; fantasy managers can still add players until Sunday game time. Week 15 is the beginning of the fantasy playoffs, and we are back with our updated mid-week fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 15 of the 2024 season to help your teams advance to […]

Matthew Stafford - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

NFL Week 15 Predictions: Picks and Analysis for Every Game Including Thursday Night Football

The NFL regular season is heading into the homestretch! Several divisional titles are still very much up for grabs, as we kick off Week 15 with a pivotal clash between the Rams and Niners, before moving into a jampacked slate with exciting matchups. With every team in action, the Week 15 includes two Monday Night […]

Jordan Addison - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

TNF Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15 - Thursday Updates for Jauan Jennings, Jordan Addison, Adam Thielen, Isiah Pacheco, Chuba Hubbard

If you're nervous about your lineups heading into postseason action, use our Week 15 TNF fantasy football overall rankings for 2024 to guide your close calls and start-or-sit decisions. Needless to say, it's never been more important to start the right players. Let's find out where key fantasy options such as Jauan Jennings, Jordan Addison, […]