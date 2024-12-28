It's been one of the least fun experiences in fantasy football this season to have Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist) on rosters. He's the WR19 on the season, and while he's played through a wrist injury and injuries to his starting quarterback, that's seriously disappointing.
More shocking has been the string of single-digit scores he's racked up in PPR scoring. He was drafted to be an elite WR1, yet he's produced at absolutely unstartable levels for much of the season. scoring under 10 PPR fantasy points after being drafted as high as he was can genuinely sink teams.
Tyreek Hill Fantasy Football Outlook
While he's had a few more good games recently, he's still putting up plenty of duds. And a huge piece of news came out recently that could potentially destroy all fantasy value he had left -- his starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa (hip) was downgraded to "Doubtful" for Sunday's game.
Dolphins are downgrading Tua Tagovailoa to doubtful for Sunday’s game at Cleveland due to a hip injury, per sources. Tagovailoa still is pushing to play Sunday, but if he can’t, Tyler Huntley would be in line to replace him. pic.twitter.com/jhNzzouK5F
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2024
A big reason why Hill had such a poor stretch of games was that Tagovailoa missed much of Week 2 and all of Weeks 3-7 due to a concussion he suffered in Week 2. During these games, No. 10 averaged 7.4 PPR fantasy points per game. That's absolutely atrocious. And he capped that stretch off with a 2.3 point game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7.
Should I Start Tyreek Hill in Week 17?
In light of the injury news, no. We recommend you bench him. Miami's offense is so unbelievably bad with their backup QB, Tyler Huntley, running the show. You can't trust anyone to produce in fantasy. Though they'll be facing a poor overall defense in the Cleveland Browns, it may not matter.
Oh. My. God. Tyler Huntley fumbles trying to go over the goal-line and Sam Hubbard takes it back the other way 98 yards for a Bengals TD.
A 14-point swing.pic.twitter.com/5J88HykccP
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2023
Out of respect for your eyes, we won't show you any clips of him playing on the Dolphins this year. It's been extremely bad. Sunday's contest will likely be a mid-off for the ages, and it's hard to see much production coming from Hill. He's an incredibly risky player to start, and his floor is right around zero.
