PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Monday Night Football Props for Week 17

1 week ago
Jahmyr Gibbs - Fantasy Football, Rankings, Draft, Sleeper, DFS, Running Back
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for the Week 17 Monday Night Football slate! The 2024 NFL season is moving into the winter months, and that means our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage of.

Our partners at PrizePicks offer some of the industry's best and easiest-to-win NFL DFS games. There are no large-field tournaments filled with sharks where you have to get lucky just to place. At PrizePicks, you're not playing against other people; you're just playing against the projections. The guys at PrizePicks have worked hard to give you really attractive opportunities to make some money. With promo code 'BALLER,' you can get a 100% match on your deposit up to $100.

Announcement: We have two awesome new Props Optimizers for the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and NCAA! The PrizePicks Optimizer and Prop Bets Optimizer are both available in our new Props Premium Package, which includes exclusive access to RotoBaller's VIP Discord chat rooms for props and betting. Additional props for each NFL slate will be discussed regularly in the VIP Discord as well! SIGN UP NOW!

 

PrizePicks Over/Under DFS Props Contests

PrizePicks is a great DFS picks site where you can select plays in terms of fantasy points or single stats. The goal is to build a two-player, three-player, four-player, five-player, or six-player entry and then select whether or not you want to play for the power play or the flex play.

On the power play, you will need to be correct on each of your selections to win, and on the flex play, you will have a little more wiggle room for a chance to win some money back.

You can mix and match players from different games in your entry or select all of your plays from the same game. Once you have selected your players and props, you can choose the aforementioned flex play or power play option. Let's see what the board offers today!

 

NFL DFS Props - Over/Under Picks for Week 17 Monday Night Football

Be sure to also check out our brand new PrizePicks Optimizer tool and the free PrizePicks DFS Props Tool to see more recommended picks.

Before diving into some solid prop totals this week, we must first cover the PrizePicks scoring format. The format is PPR, which stands for "point per reception," meaning every reception is worth one point. Rushing and receiving touchdowns are worth six points, and passing touchdowns are worth four points.

Each rushing or receiving yard is worth .1, meaning every 10 yards of either is worth one point. Quarterback passing yards are worth .04, which means every 25 passing yards are worth one point. If you ever have questions, you can always click the "scoring chart" option above the player selections for each contest. Now, let's get to some solid props for this week.

 

Jahmyr Gibbs MORE than 124.5 rushing + receiving yards

This is a tough game to pull props from due to the fact that the 49ers do not have much to play for, and when that is the case, I tend to stay away from props on those teams. That being said, Detroit has everything to play for. However, they will be up against a tough 49ers defense.

One area where the 49ers are a bit vulnerable is against the running back position. They have allowed nearly 100 rushing yards per game to the position and allowed 4.1 yards per carry. They have also allowed over 500 receiving yards to backs.

Enter Jahmyr Gibbs, who took over full-time lead-back duties last week against the Chicago Bears and immediately went off with 154 yards from scrimmage. He had 27 total touches last week, and a similar workload should be expected this week against the 49ers.

In order to see all of my picks for Monday's game (and others from RotoBaller experts), head over to the RotoBaller Discord. We have multiple cappers posting NFL picks and props daily in our betting channel. Grab a BETTING PASS and get access to all of our premium betting content!

More Weekly DFS Analysis

NFL DFS RB and WR Anchors for Wild Card Weekend (Premium Content)
NFL Wild Card Weekend Predictions: Picks and Analysis for Every Game
Wild Card Round NFL DFS Cheat Sheet: Expert Picks and Lineups (Premium Content)
NFL DFS Game Stacks: Playoff Wildcard Weekend (Premium Content)
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Super Wild Card Weekend (Saturday Slate)
NFL Week 18 Predictions: Picks, Analysis, and Motivations for Every Game
NFL DFS Lineup Picks For FanDuel, DraftKings - Vikings vs. Lions SNF Showdown (Week 18)



