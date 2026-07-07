July 7, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Tuesday, July 7. Keith Eyster's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

The MLB All-Star break is now just a week away, and every team has crossed the halfway point of its season. All 30 teams are in action today, and the Brewers and Cardinals are even doubling up to make it a massive 16-game slate.

If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all eight of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers are posting their favorite props on Discord daily, so gain additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 8:30 AM

Jacob deGrom OVER 7.5 strikeouts (-104 FanDuel)

Rangers ace Jacob deGrom is putting together a strong season with a 3.48 ERA through 17 starts, but his underlying metrics are even more impressive. After experiencing a downturn in whiffs last season, his 30.3% strikeout rate and 17% swinging-strike rate this season trail only Jacob Misiorowski among qualified starting pitchers.

The righty has recorded at least eight strikeouts in each of his last three starts, and now he gets the best possible strikeout matchup for a right-handed pitcher. The Angels are not only a below-average offense against righties (94 wRC+) but also the team with the highest strikeout rate in baseball.

deGrom was knocked around by this team back in May, allowing six runs in just three innings of work, so he will surely be looking to avenge that loss with a strong performance this time around.

The good news is he'll be making the start in his pitcher-friendly home ballpark this time, where he owns a sparkling 2.38 ERA this season compared to a 4.33 ERA on the road.

Payton Tolle OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-130 Bet365)

Red Sox rookie Payton Tolle is enjoying a strong campaign after impressing in a 16-inning cup of coffee last year. The burly left-hander has posted a strong 3.39 ERA through 13 starts, while posting above-average strikeout and walk numbers.

Tolle has surpassed 5.5 strikeouts in only six of his 13 starts, but this matchup sets up quite nicely for him. The White Sox have struck out at the ninth-highest rate against lefties, and they are also expected to have just two left-handed batters in the lineup. Tolle has had reverse splits in his career, and he's whiffing 29% of righties compared to just 13.2% of lefties this season.

The White Sox lineup is loaded with young, inexperienced hitters who are prone to strikeouts. Seven of the hitters in their projected lineup have whiffed at a rate above 20% against lefties this season, with two of them all the way up over 36%.