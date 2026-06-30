June 30, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Tuesday, June 30. Keith Eyster's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

The mid-point of the season has arrived, and the All-Star Game is on the horizon. There are clear indications we have reached the summer months, as a whopping five games have double-digit run totals. Despite the hitter-friendly conditions across the league, there are still plenty of strikeout spots to target.

If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all five of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers are posting their favorite props on Discord daily, so gain additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 8:00 AM EST

Cristopher Sanchez OVER 7.5 strikeouts (+100 Bet365)

Sanchez is coming off a rough outing in Washington, where he allowed five runs in just five innings. Washington has been one of the top offenses in baseball against lefties, with a league-leading 114 wRC+, so we can basically disregard that one.

Overall, the lefty is putting together another dominant campaign, with a career-best 2.13 ERA and 28.3% strikeout rate. His swinging-strike rate is also at a career-high 14.7%.

The matchup this time around is much friendlier than it was in his last start. Pittsburgh has been a solid offense overall, but they have had considerable struggles against lefties. When facing southpaws this season, Pittsburgh has posted a below-average 89 wRC+, and they have struck out at the second-highest rate in baseball.

Back in May, Sanchez man-handled the Bucs lineup with 13 strikeouts in a complete-game shutout. It is fair to say that his recent hiccup against Washington is leading to a very fair price in this elite matchup.

Cam Schlittler OVER 7.5 strikeouts (+110 FanDuel)

The Yankees' phenom has been virtually unhittable this season, posting a 1.52 ERA and 29.9% strikeout rate through 17 starts. He has vaulted to the top of the odds board for the AL Cy Young Award and looks poised to start the All-Star Game in his very first appearance.

Schlittler has been especially dominant in his last two starts, racking up 22 strikeouts in just 11 innings of work. He did not allow an earned run in either of those outings.

12 Ks through 5 IP for Cam Schlittler 🔥 His previous regular-season career high was 9! pic.twitter.com/lpwBizHnTw — MLB (@MLB) June 20, 2026

Tonight, he gets another great matchup against a Tigers team that has posted an average 99 wRC+ against righties while striking out at the seventh-highest rate in baseball.

Schlittler is also expected to face six lefties in the Detroit lineup, and he owns an elite 31.3% strikeout rate against lefties this season.

Value Plays and "Under" Targets