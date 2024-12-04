Zion Williamson Will Be Evaluated In Two Weeks
2 days agoThe New Orleans Pelicans announced forward Zion Williamson (hamstring) is progressing well through rehabilitation and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Barring any setbacks and with a tentative timeline in place, the 24-year-old could return on December 19th versus the Houston Rockets. The Pelicans may continue to proceed cautiously and not rush Williamson back, though. However, the team is desperate for help, sitting in last place in the Western Conference, with several injured players.
Source: New Orleans Pelicans
