Zach Hyman Remains Out Against Vegas
3 days agoEdmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman (undisclosed) will be sidelined for a fifth consecutive game on Tuesday against Vegas. Last Monday, it was announced that Hyman would be able to return in 5-8 days. Tuesday's game comes too soon for him, but we may see him back on the ice in Thursday's matchup against Columbus. Kasperi Kapanen has worked in a first-line role during Hyman's absence. He's recorded one goal and one assist with three shots and 10 hits in the past four games.
Source: Daniel Nugent-Bowman
Source: Daniel Nugent-Bowman