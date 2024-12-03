Zach Edey Out For Eighth Straight Game
3 days agoMemphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against Dallas, marking an eighth consecutive absence for him. The rookie giant is recovering from a left ankle sprain. Brandon Clarke will likely receive another start on Tuesday. It's a good matchup for him, as the Mavericks have struggled to stop big men this season, giving up the fourth-most fantasy points in the league to opposing fives.
Source: NBA Injury Report
Source: NBA Injury Report