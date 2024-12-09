Zach Charbonnet Delivers Massive Day
3 days agoSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet was excellent in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals. Charbonnet carried the ball 22 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught seven passes for 59 yards. As expected, Charbonnet received massive volume while filling in for an injured Kenneth Walker III (ankle/calf). Charbonnet scored almost 40 PPR fantasy points. He actually looked better than Walker has of late. Charbonnet averaged 6.24 yards per carry and looked smooth as a pass catcher. He also delivered on a massive 51-yard scamper to the end zone in the first half. The Seahawks love what Walker brings to the table, but it is hard to deny how well Charbonnet has played in his stead this season. Perhaps this performance will earn Charbonnet more opportunities moving forward. Walker's status for Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers is unknown. If Walker were to miss or be limited, Charbonnet would step right back into an RB2 role.
Source: RotoBaller
