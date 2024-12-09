Xavier Worthy With Five Catches In Week 14 Win
2 days agoKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy caught five passes for 41 yards in the 19-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Since his one-catch performance in Week 10 against the Broncos, Worthy has been a more consistent member of the Kansas City passing attack. The rookie now has four straight games of at least four catches and 40 receiving yards. The 21-year-old will look to find the endzone next week against the Cleveland Browns, who rank 24th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers this season. Worthy has provided a consistent floor over the past month but has yet to demonstrate the potential for ceiling performances. Worthy has only scored over 14 PPR fantasy points in three of his 13 games this season. Fantasy managers hope Worthy and Patrick Mahomes will connect on a long touchdown next week.
Source: Kansas City Chiefs - Twitter
