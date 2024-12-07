Xavier Legette Looks To Break End Zone Drought In Week 14
5 days agoCarolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette has not scored a touchdown in three straight games. He will look to change that against the league's best-passing defense in the Philadelphia Eagles. For Legette, it's been an up-and-down season with mismatched production. In three of his scoring games this season, Legette recorded less than 35 total yards. In his last three outings, he's averaged 50 yards per game with no touchdowns. At this point, and in this matchup, Legette does not seem to be a viable lineup option. However, he's shown enough flashes this year to garner excitement for next season.
Source: RotoBaller
