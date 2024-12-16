Xavier Legette Considered Week-To-Week With Groin Injury
3 weeks agoAccording to Joe Person of The Athletic, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (groin) will likely be inactive for Sunday's meeting with the Arizona Cardinals and is considered week to week. The rookie wideout was forced from Week 15's loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the second half and did not return. In addition to his most recent ailment, Legette has also been dealing with a wrist injury that stems from his 2021 collegiate season. Reportedly, he's expected to have surgery to repair ligaments in his wrist after the regular season. While it apparently has yet to affect his play, being hurt rarely ever boosts your productivity. With the 23-year-old probably sitting out in Week 16, wide receivers Deven Thompkins and David Moore project to pick up extra snaps.
Source: Joe Person
