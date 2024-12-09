Will Reichard Misses Field Goal In Return From Injury
2 days agoMinnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard went 6-for-6 on extra points but missed his lone field-goal attempt during Sunday's Week 14 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The rookie returned from injured reserve this week, but his accuracy issues persisted; he is now 0-for-3 on field goals over his last two games. On a more positive note, he has been perfect on 29 extra-point attempts so far. Reichard ranked as the overall K12 from Weeks 1 to 9. Despite Sunday's miss from 47 yards out, the 23-year-old still has significant fantasy upside given Minnesota's strong offense. He remains just inside the top 12 kicking options for Week 15 against Chicago.
Source: RotoBaller
