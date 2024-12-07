Will Reichard Activated, Ready For Week 14
4 days agoMinnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard (quad) has been activated from the injured reserve on Saturday. The rookie kicker appears ready to go after missing the last four games due to a strained quad. Before going down, Reichard knocked down 14-of-16 field goal attempts while making all 23 extra-point tries in eight games. The Vikings have waived fellow kicker John Parker Romo, so Reichard will reclaim the starting kicker role ahead of the Week 14 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Fantasy managers in need of help at the kicker spot this weekend should take a look at Reichard.
Source: Minnesota Vikings
