Will Levis Dealing With Shoulder Injury, Fails To Throw TD Pass In Loss To Jaguars
3 days agoTennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (shoulder) completed 19 of 32 passes for 168 yards with zero touchdowns or interceptions in a 10-6 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday. After showing much promise over the past few weeks against some tough defenses, Levis reverted back to early season-form in this one. Tennessee struggled to move the ball against one of the worst defenses in the NFL and came up short on two fourth-quarter drives to win the game. It was a horrific performance by Levis, and this Titans offense managed only 5.3 yards per attempt. It's worth noting that Levis was hit hard at the end of the first half, potentially aggravating his AC joint sprain. The same injury kept Levis out for multiple weeks earlier in the year. That could have affected his performance in the second half and may impact his status against the Bengals for next week. Even if he is good to go, Levis is back to his lower-end QB2 ways after this performance.
Source: Turron Davenport
Source: Turron Davenport