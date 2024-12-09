Will Dissly Forced To Leave At Halftime In Week 14
3 days agoLos Angeles Chargers tight end Will Dissly (shoulder) was forced to leave the game in Week 14 after getting hurt on the last play before halftime. Dissly caught two passes on two targets, totaling 19 yards before being forced to leave. Tight end Stone Smartt came in to take Dissly's place after halftime and picked up 54 yards on three catches. Dissly will be questionable at best for Week 15 against Tampa Bay, but as long as he's healthy enough to suit up, he should remain a high-floor mid-ceiling fantasy tight end option.
Source: ESPN.com
