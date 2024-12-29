Wil Lutz Knocks Down Four Kicks
2 weeks agoDenver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz has been on a hot streak over the last few weeks. On Saturday, Lutz knocked down all three of his extra point attempts and his lone field goal in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Lutz has now made all of his kicks over the last six games, which is an impressive streak for the 30-year-old. He'll look to keep it going in a must-win game for Denver against the Kansas City Chiefs next week. Lutz has been one of the better kickers this season and is worth starting in most fantasy formats for the final game of the regular season.
Source: ESPN
