Tyreek Hill Scores, Cracks 100 Receiving Yards In Overtime Thriller Vs. Jets
3 days agoMiami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist) caught 10 of 14 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown in the 32-26 victory over the New York Jets. Hill also added six rushing yards on one attempt. The touchdown came on a crucial 4th and goal that tied the game at 23 after Jaylen Waddle converted the two-point attempt. This marks the first time since Week 1 that Hill has posted 100-plus receiving yards in a game. The touchdown is the fourth time he has found paydirt in the last five games. The 30-year-old is starting to have some of the performances that fantasy managers have hoped for when drafting him early in the first round back in August. With Miami needing wins in all their remaining games, Hill should continue to be heavily utilized down the stretch. Miami will travel in Week 15 to take on the Houston Texans.
Source: NFL
