Tyler Lockett Records A Goose Egg In Week 14
3 days agoSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett caught no passes on one target in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals. Lockett has been completely phased out of the Seahawks' offense. He dropped a would-be touchdown in the end zone on his only target. Otherwise, quarterback Geno Smith was focused entirely on wide receivers DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back Zach Charbonnet. Lockett is a completely forgotten man in the Seahawks' offense. He is a great locker-room presence and a savvy veteran on the field. However, he is not integral to the game plan any longer. At this point, Lockett should not be rostered in fantasy. He will only find relevance should Metcalf or Smith-Njigba go down due to injury.
Source: RotoBaller
