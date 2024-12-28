Tyler Glasnow 2025 Player Outlook: Carries Elite Upside With Severe Injury Concerns
2 weeks agoLos Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow has flashed elite upside at times throughout his career but has struggled to stay on the mound for an entire season. In his debut campaign in Los Angeles in 2024, the hard-throwing right-hander was able to log a career-high 134.0 innings and 22 starts (one higher than his previous total). However, he missed the season's final two months due to elbow tendinitis. Across these 134 frames, the 31-year-old held a 3.49 ERA with a stellar 0.95 WHIP. He struck batters at an impressive 32.2% rate and generated an excellent 2.65 xERA and a .195 xBA, placing him in the 96th and 93rd percentile, respectively. He also held an above-average 6.7% walk rate. Fantasy managers should monitor his status throughout the offseason, as he should be expected to be fully healed for Spring Training. While Glasnow should always be a target on draft day given his SP1 upside on a per-inning basis, fantasy managers should target other starting pitchers who carry a high-floor, given his lengthy injury history. He is a high-upside selection with risk at his current 105.2 ADP on the NFBC.