Oct 17, 2026, 10:19 AM ET

Green Bay Packers EDGE Micah Parsons (knee) is not yet ready to practice and is unlikely to return to action before a Week 9 game against the New England Patriots on Nov. 8 at the earliest, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Parsons tore his ACL and meniscus in December of 2025 and underwent reconstructive knee surgery. He remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. In his first season with the Packers in 2025, Parsons played in 14 games and recorded 41 tackles, 12.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. He has tallied 65 career sacks. Parsons's status will need to continue to be monitored as things progress.