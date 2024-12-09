Tyler Allgeier Finds The End Zone In Week 14
2 days agoAtlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier scored his third touchdown of the season in a 42-21 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The third-year back finished the game with nine carries for 63 yards and a score but didn't post any stats in the passing game. Allgeier now has two weeks as an RB2 or higher after this performance. He's not very reliable for fantasy managers in the playoffs unless injuries pile up. The Falcons will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15.
Source: ESPN
