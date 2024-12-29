Tyjae Spears Won't Play In Week 18
2 weeks agoTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (concussion) has already been ruled out ahead of Week 18 against the Houston Texans, head coach Brian Callahan told the media. Spears exited during the second half of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and did not return. He finished Week 17 with 98 rushing yards on 21 carries. He also caught three of his four targets for eight yards through the air. Spears had been elevated to the lead-back role with Tony Pollard (ankle, illness) sidelined before he, too, had to leave the contest. Julius Chestnut and Joshua Kelley took over as the Titans' top running backs with Spears sidelined, but Pollard could return to the mix for next week's regular-season finale.
Source: Turron Davenport
