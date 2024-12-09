Tyjae Spears Receives Just Seven Touches Vs. Jaguars
3 days agoTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears rushed six times for 21 yards while adding one catch for two yards in the 10-6 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday. It was the first week in a while. Spears did not appear on the injury report, but his full health did not lead to more opportunities. Jacksonville surprisingly held the Titans in check all afternoon, but Tony Pollard was still able to put up 124 yards on 23 touches while Spears operated as the clear-cut backup once again. It's been mostly the same story all season for Spears, who has taken a back seat to Pollard even when he's been healthy enough to get on the field. The second-year back out of Tulane should be well off the fantasy radar next week vs. Cincinnati.
Source: ESPN
