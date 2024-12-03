Ty Jerome Won't Play On Tuesday
3 days agoCleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (illness) has been ruled out ahead of Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Jerome will head to the sideline for the first time this season. His absence will free up additional playing time behind Darius Garland. This should result in more playing time for Craig Porter Jr. and possibily Caris LeVert sees more minutes as well. LeVert is already averaging 24 minutes per game, so a few more minutes should give him an uptick in fantasy value for Tuesday's slate.
Source: Chris Fedor
Source: Chris Fedor