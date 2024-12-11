Twins Haven't Made Decision On Royce Lewis' Position Yet
3 days agoMinnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said at the MLB winter meetings on Tuesday that the club hasn't decided yet if third baseman Royce Lewis will shift from the hot corner to second base in 2025. Baldelli also said that Lewis has been taking ground balls at the keystone this offseason just in case, and the skipper is confident that Lewis has the skill set to be able to make a successful transition to second if the team asks him to do so. The 25-year-old made one start at second in 2024 but could play regularly there in 2025, depending on what the rest of Minnesota's roster looks like come spring training. The former first overall pick has some of the best pop from the right side in baseball, but he's already torn his ACL twice and hasn't played more than 82 games in his first three seasons in MLB. Lewis is a risk/reward power bat that could become a lot more attractive if he gains second base eligibility.
Source: Darren Wolfson
