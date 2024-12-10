Troy Terry Nets Two Goals In Losing Effort
1 day agoAnaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry scored two goals on six shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout defeat against Montreal. His second goal of the night came in a power-play situation. The two-goal effort gives Terry eight markers for the season, with half of them having come on the power play. He's on a team-high 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) through 26 outings. After enjoying an eight-game point streak in October, Terry has been inconsistent offensively, but he's the runaway leader in scoring on the team. The next best Duck, Frank Vatrano, sits on 13 points. Only two teams are averaging fewer goals than Anaheim, which impacts everybody's offensive output in the squad.
Source: ESPN
