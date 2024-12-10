Trey Lance Not Expected To Start In 2024
3 days agoDallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance has been backing up veteran Cooper Rush since starter Dak Prescott (hamstring) suffered a season-ending hamstring injury. Lance, the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, is not expected to start any games for America's Team over the next four weeks. "I don't think so, I thought for the most part we did some good things out there," team owner Jerry Jones said. "I still believe [Cooper Rush] gives us our best chance." Rush has tallied 1,191 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, and three interceptions in nine game appearances this season. The Cowboys could be wise to see what they have in Lance before the offseason, but it sounds like the North Dakota State product will not get that opportunity.
Source: Tommy Yarrish
