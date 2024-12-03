Trevor Lewis Ruled Out For 4-6 Weeks
3 days agoLos Angeles Kings center Trevor Lewis (lower body) will be out of commission for 4-6 weeks. The veteran forward suffered a lower-body injury at the weekend against Ottawa. Lewis has contributed three goals and four assists in limited minutes across 25 appearances. He sits third on the team with 46 hits. Andre Lee has been recalled from the minors and appears poised to replace Lewis in the lineup on Wednesday versus Dallas. Lee also boasts plenty of hits (34 in 16 games) but is limited offensively. He has zero goals and two assists for the campaign.
Source: Dennis Bernstein
