Trenton Irwin Lands With Panthers
3 days agoThe Carolina Panthers signed veteran wide receiver Trenton Irwin on Tuesday, according to NFL.com. The former Cincinnati Bengal will start on the practice squad, but the belief is he will join the active roster in short order. The 29-year-old has hauled in 46 receptions for 601 yards and five touchdowns in 40 career games and was recently let go by the Bengals. The Panthers have a thin wide receiver group behind Adam Thielen and Xavier Legette, so don't rule Irwin out of making an impact over the next four games. That said, it would be surprising if he entered the fantasy football radar.
Source: NFL.com
