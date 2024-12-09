Travis Kelce With Five Catches In Week 14 Win
2 days agoKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught five passes for 45 yards in the 19-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The 35-year-old was held under 60 receiving yards for the second time since Week 8 and has not found the endzone since Week 10. Kelce's performances have been serviceable from a fantasy perspective, given the landscape of the tight end position, but he has not been delivering high-end TE1 numbers over the past month. The emergence of backup tight end Noah Gray has also limited Kelce's fantasy ceiling, but he will try to right the ship next week against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns rank 22nd in fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends this season, making them one of the more advantageous matchups. The hope is that the Browns offense pushes the pace of the game and makes the Chiefs offense play in a back-and-forth affair. The Chiefs have been doing enough to squeeze out wins, and Kelce's touchdown upside has taken a hit. Fantasy managers will hope for a vintage Kelce performance in Week 15.
Source: Kansas City Chiefs - Twitter
