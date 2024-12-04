Trae Young Listed As Probable For Wednesday
3 days agoAtlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (Achilles) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to right Achilles tendinitis. The All-Star point guard has been a standout playmaker this season, leading the league with 12.2 assists per game while also contributing 20.9 points per contest. Young continues to stuff the stat sheet, including an impressive 15-assist performance in Monday's game against the Pelicans. If he takes the court as expected, fantasy managers can count on his elite production.
Source: NBA Injury Report
