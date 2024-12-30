Toronto Showed Interest In Gleyber Torres
1 week agoAccording to Sports Illustrated, the Toronto Blue Jays expressed interest in second baseman Gleyber Torres before he signed a contract with the Detroit Tigers. Earlier this offseason, the Blue Jays acquired second baseman Andres Gimenez from the Cleveland Guardians but were also interested in adding further depth to their infield. Instead, Torres ended up signing a one-year deal with the Tigers. While the source did not confirm, it can be expected that the Blue Jays were interested in targeting Torres before trading for Gimenez as they both are primary second baseman. The Blue Jays have been linked to several free agents all offseason including the top players on the market such as Max Fried and Juan Soto but have fallen short in the bidding. Torres is expected to start at the keystone every day in Detroit in 2025 while the Toronto infield currently consists of Ernie Clement, Bo Bichette, Gimenez, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Source: Sports Illustrated
