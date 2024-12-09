Tom Wilson Misses Monday's Practice
2 days agoWashington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (face) missed Monday's practice. The power forward took a shot to the face from a teammate in Saturday's 4-2 win over Montreal and is undergoing further evaluations. Despite getting hurt early into Saturday's game, Wilson produced a big performance with two goals. He's notched 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 27 games across the campaign and once again leads the Capitals with 80 hits. Washington won't return to action until Thursday, giving Wilson extra time to recover. He's in danger of missing his first game of the season. Andrew Mangiapane might get a chance to work in a top-six role if Wilson isn't available on Thursday.
Source: Sammi Silber
