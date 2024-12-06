Theo Johnson Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery
59 mins agoNew York Giants tight end Theo Johnson (foot) underwent a season-ending surgery to address the foot injury he suffered on Thanksgiving against the Cowboys. According to Art Stapleton, the issue was a fifth metatarsal fracture and not a Lisfranc injury. This means the rookie finishes his first season with 29 receptions for 331 yards and a touchdown on 43 targets through 12 appearances. There hasn't been a confirmed timetable for his return yet. That means Daniel Bellinger will be the starter to finish out the season.
Source: Art Stapleton
