Terron Armstead Active Against Jets Sunday
3 days agoMiami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) is officially active for Sunday's Week 14 game against the New York Jets. He had been listed as questionable but was trending in the right direction entering this weekend. The 33-year-old has been a staple of the Miami offensive line when healthy, proving key blocking for Tua Tagovailoa, De'Von Achane, and others. Having Armstead available boosts the fantasy value of those playmakers heading into Sunday's contest.
Source: Armando Salguero
