Stephen Curry Not Playing On Thursday
16 hours agoGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (injury management) will not play Thursday against the Houston Rockets as he takes a rest day. In his absence, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody are likely to see expanded roles. The star guard is expected to return Friday for the team's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. In his most recent game, Curry posted 24 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists in 34 minutes, reminding everyone why fantasy managers will be thrilled to have him back in action.
Source: NBA Injury Report
