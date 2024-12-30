Spencer Rattler Throws Two Picks In Loss
1 week agoIt was a tale of two halves for New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler in Sunday's 25-10 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Before halftime, Rattler was 11-for-13 with his only incompletions being a drop on his first pass attempt of the game and a throwaway at the end of the second quarter. In the second half, he completed just nine of his 23 pass attempts, threw two interceptions, and was sacked three times. His final result for the day was a 20-for-36 effort for 218 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. Rattler also led the Saints in rushing yards with 46 on three carries. Rattler's lone touchdown pass came on a trick play at the start of the second quarter that culminated in a 30-yard bomb to tight end Foster Moreau. He nearly had another long score later in the second quarter, but a holding penalty negated his 40-yard pass to Juwan Johnson. If Derek Carr (hand) is held out of the Saints' season finale then Rattler will likely get the start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Source: NFL.com
