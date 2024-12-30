Zion Williamson 17 mins ago

Sitting Out Versus Portland

Trent Miner 35 mins ago

Set For First Career Start On Wednesday

Aaron Gordon 42 mins ago

Ruled Out Wednesday

Beck Malenstyn 47 mins ago

To Remain Out On Thursday

Jiri Kulich 56 mins ago

Out Week-To-Week

Thatcher Demko 1 hour ago

Unavailable Wednesday

Nikola Jokic 1 hour ago

Questionable For Wednesday Versus Clippers

Elias Pettersson 1 hour ago

A Game-Time Call Against Capitals

Jonathan Drouin 1 hour ago

Out Wednesday

Paolo Banchero 1 hour ago

Expected To Return On Friday Versus Bucks

Aaron Ekblad 1 hour ago

A Game-Time Decision Wednesday

Kawhi Leonard 2 hours ago

Out Versus Denver

Davis Thompson 2 hours ago

Starts 2025 Season Well

PGA 2 hours ago

J.T. Poston Disappoints At The Sentry

Chris Kirk 2 hours ago

Sputters At The Sentry

Billy Horschel 2 hours ago

Looks Forward To Sony Open

Brian Harman 2 hours ago

Gets 2025 Started With A Rough Start

PGA 2 hours ago

Cameron Davis Finishes Strong At The Sentry

Keegan Bradley 2 hours ago

Starts 2025 Season Well

NFL 3 hours ago

Bill Belichick Has No Plans To Return To The NFL

Deebo Samuel Sr. 3 hours ago

49ers Plan To Bring Deebo Samuel Sr. Back Next Year

Zay Flowers 4 hours ago

Absent From Wednesday's Practice

Braxton Garrett 4 hours ago

To Miss 2025 Season Following Elbow Surgery

Taylor Pendrith 6 hours ago

Is A Dark-Horse Pick For Sony Open

Jalen Hurts 6 hours ago

Expected To Practice On Wednesday

Eric Cole 7 hours ago

Looking For Bounce-Back Performance At Sony Open

Zay Flowers 7 hours ago

A Long Shot To Play On Wild-Card Weekend

Sahith Theegala 7 hours ago

A Big Name To Stay Away From At Sony Open

Nick Dunlap 8 hours ago

Looks To Bounce Back At Sony Open

Tom Kim 8 hours ago

Making Season Debut At Sony Open

Deni Avdija 9 hours ago

In Danger Of Missing Wednesday's Contest

Jerami Grant 9 hours ago

Remains Unavailable Wednesday

Ben Simmons 9 hours ago

Iffy For Wednesday

D'Angelo Russell 9 hours ago

To Miss Second Straight Game

Karl-Anthony Towns 10 hours ago

Questionable To Face Raptors

Hideki Matsuyama 10 hours ago

Looks To Make History At Waialae

Tyrese Haliburton 10 hours ago

Listed As Questionable For Wednesday

Khris Middleton 10 hours ago

Likely To Return To Action Wednesday

Giannis Antetokounmpo 10 hours ago

Probable Wednesday

Sean Monahan 11 hours ago

Exits Tuesday's Game Early

Filip Chytil 11 hours ago

Exits On Tuesday With Upper-Body Injury

Brock Faber 11 hours ago

Sustains Injury On Tuesday

Steven Stamkos 11 hours ago

Exits Early On Tuesday

Evgeni Malkin 11 hours ago

Sidelined With Upper-Body Injury

Josh Morrissey 11 hours ago

Day-To-Day With Lower Body Injury

Nikola Jokic 21 hours ago

Out On Tuesday Night

Kyle Kuzma 22 hours ago

Exits Game Early With Calf Contusion

Brice Sensabaugh 23 hours ago

Ruled Out For Tuesday

Tanner Scott 23 hours ago

Mets Meet With Tanner Scott

Lauri Markkanen 23 hours ago

Upgraded To Available On Tuesday

Bogdan Bogdanovic 23 hours ago

Will Suit Up On Tuesday

Trae Young 23 hours ago

To Play On Tuesday

Derrick White 23 hours ago

Unavailable On Tuesday

Dejounte Murray 23 hours ago

Upgraded To Available

Justin Verlander 23 hours ago

Signs One-Year Contract With San Francisco

NFL 1 day ago

Ashton Jeanty Declares For 2025 NFL Draft

Joey Daccord 1 day ago

Activated From Injured Reserve

Colin Miller 1 day ago

To Miss At Least Two Weeks

Justin Faulk 1 day ago

Rejoins Blues Lineup Against Wild

Igor Shesterkin 1 day ago

Remains Out On Tuesday

Chris Kreider 1 day ago

Placed On Injured Reserve

Jacob Middleton 1 day ago

Available Tuesday

Troy Terry 1 day ago

Uncertain For Tuesday's Action

Tua Tagovailoa 1 day ago

Dolphins Have "No Concern At All" About Tua Tagovailoa's Long-Term Health

Las Vegas Raiders 1 day ago

Raiders Fire Head Coach Antonio Pierce

David Montgomery 1 day ago

Expected To Return For Divisional Round

Tyreek Hill 1 day ago

Dolphins Say Tyreek Hill Did Not Request A Trade

Brandon Woodruff 1 day ago

Hopes To Be Ready By Opening Day

Zay Flowers 1 day ago

Not At Tuesday's Practice

Luke Clanton 1 day ago

A Player To Watch At Sony Open

Thomas Detry 1 day ago

In Solid Form Ahead Of Sony Open

Russell Henley 1 day ago

A Course Horse At Sony Open

Stephan Jaeger 1 day ago

A Risky Option At Sony Open

Kurt Kitayama 1 day ago

Makes 2025 Debut At Sony Open

Maverick McNealy 1 day ago

Looks To Stay Hot In Hawaii

Sepp Straka 1 day ago

A Safe Option At Sony Open

Michael Thorbjornsen 1 day ago

A Dark Horse At Sony Open

Tennessee Titans 1 day ago

Titans Retaining Brian Callahan As Head Coach

Tennessee Titans 1 day ago

Titans Fire GM Ran Carthon

Brent Rooker 1 day ago

Signs Five-Year Extension

Jacob Markstrom 1 day ago

Snaps Losing Skid On Monday

Nolan Arenado 2 days ago

Red Sox Emerge As Strong Candidate To Land Nolan Arenado

Christian Watson 2 days ago

Packers Confirm Torn ACL For Christian Watson

Ezekiel Elliott 2 days ago

Signing With Chargers

Michael Lorenzen 2 days ago

Signs One-Year Deal With Kansas City

Gavin Lux 2 days ago

Traded To Cincinnati

Kyler Murray 2 days ago

"100 Percent" Chance That Kyler Murray Will Start For Cardinals In 2025

Brock Purdy 2 days ago

Wants Contract Done Sooner Than Later

Christian McCaffrey 2 days ago

"Definitely Close" To Being Fully Recovered

Jayden Daniels 2 days ago

Commanders "Not Concerned" With Jayden Daniels' Leg Soreness

Amari Cooper 2 days ago

Bills Hopeful Amari Cooper Will Be Available In Wild-Card Round

Chicago Bears 2 days ago

Bears Seek Permission To Interview Mike McCarthy For Head-Coaching Job

Luis Arraez 2 days ago

Yankees Talking With Padres About Luis Arraez

Clayton Kershaw 4 days ago

Intends To Pitch In 2025, Expected To Return To Los Angeles

Charlie Morton 5 days ago

Signs One-Year Deal With Baltimore