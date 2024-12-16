Spencer Rattler Throws TD In Loss
3 weeks agoThe New Orleans Saints brought in quarterback Spencer Rattler to replace spot starter Jake Haener at halftime of Sunday's game against the Commanders. Haener proved ineffective in the first half, going 4-for-10 for 40 pass yards and one interception, and losing 29 yards on three sacks. After coming in, Rattler went 10-for-21 for 135 yards and one touchdown. The touchdown pass went to tight end Foster Moreau as the game clock expired, bringing the Saints within one point of the Commanders. His pass on the ensuing two-point conversion was wide of intended target Juwan Johnson's reach and New Orleans ended up losing 20-19. Rattler did seem more poised in the pocket than Haener but many of his throws were off the mark, as was the case during his three-game stretch as the Saints' starter earlier this season. It is too soon to tell which of the two backups will start in Week 16 if Derek Carr (concussion, hand) remains sidelined. Neither should be considered an option in the second round of the fantasy playoffs.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com